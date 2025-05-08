Joe Biden blames Kamala Harris' loss on sexism and racism, rejects age concerns

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Joe Biden says he's responsible for Donald Trump's victory last fall, but he attributed Kamala Harris ' loss, at least in part, to sexism and racism.

Biden, who left office in January, addressed the Democrats' disastrous 2024 election, concerns about his age and Trump's divisive leadership during a Thursday interview on ABC's “The View." The 82-year-old Democrat said he has intentionally avoided speaking out publicly until this week to give Trump more than 100 days in office without his interference, as is typically the tradition following a change in the White House.

Asked about the last election, Biden said he was surprised by the role that he gender and race played in the contest.

“They went the sexist route,” Biden said of criticism that “a woman couldn't lead the country and a woman of mixed race.”

He added: “I was in charge and he won, so I take responsibility."

Biden has largely stepped away from national politics since leaving the White House.

He's not expected to play a central role in Democratic affairs as the party turns to a new generation of leadership, although he acknowledged on Thursday that he has maintained regular contact with Harris and has offered his guidance on her political future.

“She’s got a difficult decision to make about what she’s going to do. I hope she stays engaged,” Biden said, declining to share his specific advice.

Biden rejected concerns about his cognitive decline prompted by a disastrous debate performance last June. He also declined to criticize the Democratic leaders who privately pressed him to abandon his campaign.

“The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party," he said, adding that the broader party didn't buy into concerns about his age following the “terrible” debate performance, “but the Democratic leadership and some of the very significant contributors did.”

Thursday's appearance also marked Biden's first joint interview with former first lady Jill Biden since leaving Washington. She rejected those who believe she created a protective cocoon around her husband while in office to protect him from scrutiny about his age.

“It was very hurtful especially from some of our so-called friends," she said of the criticism.

“I was with Joe day and night … and I did not create a cocoon around him," she continued. “You saw him in the Oval Office. You saw him making speeches. He wasn’t hiding somewhere.”

Meanwhile, the former president did not hold back when the conversation turned to Trump's job performance.

“He’s had the worst 100 days any president has ever had," Biden said.

