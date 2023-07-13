Hollywood actors set to strike after talks fail to produce agreement

HOLLYWOOD — A union representing Hollywood actors has voted unanimously to recommend a strike to its national board.

The labor contract for 160,000 Hollywood actors expired around 3 a.m. Thursday morning on the East Coast without an agreement.

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike after the contract expired Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, SAF-AFTRA announced on social media.

Its national board will vote later this morning on whether to strike.

The Associated Press reports issues on the table in negotiations include the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and the effects on residual pay brought on by the streaming ecosystem that has emerged in recent years.

