High-kicking Radio City Rockettes mark 100 years with Christmas Spectacular

NEW YORK — A staple of the New York City holiday season is marking a century of wowing crowds: The high-kicking Radio City Rockettes are turning 100.

The famed dance troupe will celebrate the anniversary with its annual Christmas Spectacular this week — a festive performance of synchronized dance routines that includes the troupe's signature precision kick line as well as the fan-favorite "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," in which the costumed dancers march in military-like formation and then famously collapse like dominoes.

The Rockettes represent a throwback to old-time New York, when Broadway was dominated by extravagant music and dance spectacles, elaborate costumes and lavish sets. Their journey through the past century has seen their modest Midwest beginning as a troupe of 16 precision dancers evolve into a large company of more than 80 staging as many as five shows a day. The shows incorporate a range of dance styles, including jazz, tap and ballet.

One thing that hasn't changed: generations of little girls have grown up dreaming of joining the troupe.

Isabelle Harris, a 20-year-old, newly-minted Rockette from Utah, said she's still floored to be a part of this year’s milestone.

“In my mind, the Rockettes were this amazing, strong, unique, glamorous group of women that I wanted to be a part of,” Harris said before rehearsal last week. “It’s so exciting to be joining the line this specific year.”

Rockettes through the years

The Christmas show dates to 1933, but the troupe itself traces back to the creation of the “Missouri Rockets” in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1925.

They were brought to New York City by S.L. “Roxy” Rothafel, a theater impresario who initially renamed them the “Roxyettes” before eventually settling on the “Rockettes” when the act moved to the newly built Radio City Music Hall in 1932.

The troupe famously performed for weary American soldiers during World War II and have been a mainstay of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for decades. In more recent years, the Rockettes have appeared on the NFL's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Broadway’s Tony Awards, MTV’s Video Music Awards, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” among other major events and broadcasts.

“There is something about the Rockettes being the main event that is sentimental, riveting and iconic,” says Lauren Gaul, chair of the commercial dance program at Pace University in Manhattan that’s produced many of the troupe’s dancers and a former Rockette herself. “Most times as dancers we are the background, the back up dancers, the core ensemble. We rarely get to headline.”

The Rockettes' popularity waned in the 1960s as the counterculture and women's rights movements took off, she said. They even went on strike for nearly a month in 1967 seeking better pay.

But as Radio City Music Hall faced closure and demolition in the late 1970s, the troupe reinvigorated its image by becoming the public face of a successful campaign to preserve its storied home.

In the late 1980s, after decades of resistance, the all-white troupe finally integrated when Jennifer Jones became the first Black Rockette in 1987.

In the ensuing decades, the Rockettes launched touring productions, which expanded their national reach before ending in 2014. New directors and choreographers also injected more complex and contemporary dance elements into the production, according to Gaul.

Rockettes' signature Christmas show

The troupe’s signature Christmas Spectacular is a blend of the traditional and modern, says Julie Branam, the show’s longtime director.

The choreography in many of the most famous numbers have remained largely unchanged since the troupe’s founding, including the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers."

Some of the costume designs have also stood the test of time, she said, though the materials have been upgraded to withstand the rigors of the holiday season, which runs through Jan. 5.

Modern touches have been added over the years, from digital projections to drones, holographic animations and even an actual double-decker sightseeing bus, which features prominently in “New York at Christmas,” a relatively new song-and-dance number.

This year’s shows, which are expected to be viewed by more than one million people, feature a new, immersive sound system similar to what’s used at the Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

But one of the most marked changes over the years has been the increased technical abilities of the dancers, which has allowed the troupe to incorporate faster kicks and more challenging dance moves, says Branam, a former Rockette. The dancers perform more than 200 kicks during each 90-minute, intermissionless show, she estimated.

“What’s truly amazing is that we are all exceptional dancers but we are also athletes,” Taylor Shimko, an assistant dance captain in her 16th season. “We say that we’re athletes dripping in diamonds. Every part of this is hard work, but it’s all about making it appear as though it’s easy.”

Danelle Morgan, a dance captain in her 20th year with the company, said if she was to travel back in time to the troupe’s founding, she’d thank those early pioneers for the legacy they left to generations of dancers.

“Being a Rockette is something I didn’t anticipate,” she said before rehearsal last week. “It becomes a piece of your identity, this job. It’s something that’s really special, and I didn’t necessarily see that coming.”

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at https://x.com/philmarcelo

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.