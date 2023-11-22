Grammy Award-winning artist to perform Christmas concert in Miami County

TROY — A Grammy Award-winning artist will perform a Christmas concert in Miami County next month.

>>Body cam shows officers entering Beavercreek Walmart, locating mass shooter

LeAnn Rimes, an international multi-platinum-selling singer, will perform at the Troy Arbogast Performing Arts Center on December 10, a spokesperson said.

She will take the stage at around 7 p.m., and the show is part of her holiday tour.

Rimes is a two-time Grammy Award winner and has 12 Billboard Music Awards. She won ‘Best New Artist’ at the age of 14. It made her the youngest recipient to take home a Grammy.

Tickets are on sale now for $45.

For more information on tickets, visit this website.

LeAnn Rimes performing in Troy next month Photo contributed from Arbogast Performing Arts Center

©2023 Cox Media Group