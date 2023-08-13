‘Get Down on It;’ City hosting 4th annual Dayton Funk Festival this afternoon

DAYTON — If funk music is “your thing,” get out and enjoy it this afternoon in the City of Dayton!

The city is hosting the fourth annual Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion on S. Main Street from 1 until 9 p.m. today.

There will be live entertainment, multiple food and merchandise vendors, and cold beverages, according to Levitt Pavilion’s website.

The entertainment schedule includes:

Day10

Skin Tight Nation

The Swagg Band

Top Secret

The Deron Bell

Emcee & DJ- Stan “The Man” Brooks

Admission to the event is free.

