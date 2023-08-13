‘Get Down on It;’ City hosting 4th annual Dayton Funk Festival this afternoon

DAYTON — If funk music is “your thing,” get out and enjoy it this afternoon in the City of Dayton!
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
The city is hosting the fourth annual Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion on S. Main Street from 1 until 9 p.m. today.
There will be live entertainment, multiple food and merchandise vendors, and cold beverages, according to Levitt Pavilion’s website.
The entertainment schedule includes:
- Day10
- Skin Tight Nation
- The Swagg Band
- Top Secret
- The Deron Bell
- Emcee & DJ- Stan “The Man” Brooks
Admission to the event is free.
