‘Get Down on It;’ City hosting 4th annual Dayton Funk Festival this afternoon

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — If funk music is “your thing,” get out and enjoy it this afternoon in the City of Dayton!

The city is hosting the fourth annual Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion on S. Main Street from 1 until 9 p.m. today.

There will be live entertainment, multiple food and merchandise vendors, and cold beverages, according to Levitt Pavilion’s website.

The entertainment schedule includes:

  • Day10
  • Skin Tight Nation
  • The Swagg Band
  • Top Secret
  • The Deron Bell
  • Emcee & DJ- Stan “The Man” Brooks

Admission to the event is free.

