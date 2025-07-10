Former 'Love Island USA' contestant Cierra Ortega apologizes for using racial slur

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Former “Love Island USA” contestant Cierra Ortega apologized Wednesday for resurfaced posts where she used a racial slur against Asian people.

Ortega, who was half of one of the season's strongest couples, left the villa just a week before the popular reality show's finale after old posts resurfaced that contained the slur.

Ortega addressed the entire Asian community in her nearly five minute TikTok video and said she is “deeply, truly, honestly so sorry.”

“This is not an apology video. This is an accountability video,” Ortega said.

“I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it,” Ortega said. “I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance.”

Ortega, who has been back in the United States for about 48 hours, said she has struggled most with the backlash experienced by her family, who she said doesn't feel safe in their own home, and have had immigration authorities called on them.

“There's no need to fight hate with hate. I don't think that that's justice," Ortega said. "And if you want to know that you're heard and that I'm sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you, that's what will happen.”

Ortega’s removal from the villa was announced early in Sunday’s episode. Host Iain Stirling said she had left “due to a personal situation.”

“I completely agree with the network’s decision to remove me from the villa. I think that this is something that deserved punishment and the punishment has absolutely been received,” Ortega said.

Her video made no mention of her “Love Island” partner, Nic Vansteenberghe. He remained in the villa single when Ortega left, ultimately recoupling with fellow islander Orlandria Carthen in the same episode. The couple is still in competition as of Tuesday’s episode.

Ortega said she was unaware she was using a racial slur until a follower pointed it out after she posted an Instagram story in 2024 that used the term. It was one of the posts that resurfaced during her time in the villa.

At this point, Ortega said “the word was immediately removed from my vocabulary.”

“I know that moving forward, my actions and how I decide to live my life from here on out is gonna speak louder than any apology ever could,” Ortega said.

Ortega’s departure from the villa followed Yulissa Escobar, who left the villa last month in the second episode after clips of her using racist language resurfaced online. Her departure was also not explained in the show.

A spokesperson for the show declined to comment Monday.

Escobar, who initially issued an apology on her Instagram story shortly after she departed the villa, took to TikTok a day after Ortega left to ask viewers to stop cyberbullying contestants.

“I know what I said was wrong. I know what Cierra said was wrong, and I know it hurt communities,” Escobar said. “All I ask you guys is instead of threatening her and her family, try to educate us, her, me.”

Escobar said she was “honestly scared to come home,” when she first got her phone back after exiting the villa and saw the messages she had received.

“I was like, is something going to happen to me? Like, is somebody going to do something to me? Because it was just a lot to take in and even my family was worried,” Escobar said. “It’s not easy to take that when you’re getting all these threats online.”

The show, which strips contestants of their phones or access to the outside world, has previously asked fans to avoid cyberbullying contestants. Host Ariana Madix called for fans to stop doxxing and harassing the show's stars in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

"Love Island USA" is an American spin-off of the original U.K. series and is airing its seventh season. The show airs daily except Wednesdays and brings young singles together in a remote villa in Fiji to explore connections with the ultimate goal of finding love.

Couples undergo challenges and are encouraged test their romantic connections as new contestants are introduced. Islanders are routinely “dumped” from the villa throughout the series as stronger couples form. Sunday's finale will culminate with one couple who receives the most public votes being awarded $100,000.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.