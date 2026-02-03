E-40 and Too $hort to bring Bay Area hip-hop to NFL Honors stage

LOS ANGELES — Rap legends E-40 and Too $hort will bring Bay Area hip-hop flavor to the NFL Honors stage, performing during the league's annual awards show Thursday night in San Francisco.

NFL Honors will be held at the Palace of Fine Arts and air at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and NFL Network, with streaming available on Peacock.

Actor Jon Hamm will host the NFL Honors, which will celebrate the league's top performances from the 2025 season and announce the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Presenters include Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, Druski, Rich Eisen and Madelyn Cline along with current and former NFL players such as Michael Strahan, Steve Young, Micah Parsons and Kurt Warner.

Too $hort and E-40's performance adds a distinct Bay Area presence to Super Bowl week festivities, bringing hometown hip-hop legends to one of the NFL's most high-profile stages.

With a three decade-plus career, E-40 is known for his unorthodox rap flow, schooling listeners with life lessons through his street-wise perspective.

Too $hort has solidified himself as a rap icon with hit songs like “Blow the Whistle,” “Shake That Monkey” and “The Ghetto.”

The Super Bowl, which is being held at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday, features the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Bad Bunny is the halftime performer.

