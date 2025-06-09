'Day of the Jackal' author Frederick Forsyth dies at 86

LONDON — (AP) — Frederick Forsyth, the author of “The Day of the Jackal" and other bestselling thrillers, has died after a brief illness, his literary agent said Monday. He was 86.

Jonathan Lloyd, his agent, said Forsyth died at home early Monday surrounded by his family.

“We mourn the passing of one of the world’s greatest thriller writers," Lloyd said.

Forsyth served as a Royal Air Force pilot before becoming a foreign correspondent and a novelist. "The Day of the Jackal," published in 1971, propelled him into global fame. The political thriller about a professional assassin was made into a film in 1973 and more recently a television series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch.

He wrote more than 25 books including “The Afghan,” “The Kill List,” and “The Fist of God" that have sold over 75 million copies, Lloyd said.

