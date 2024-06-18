Dad’s PEZ Dispenser collection is for sale

A World Record PEZ Dispenser collection is up for sale. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

I’ve always loved the idea of collecting one specific item or genre. For example, I used to have a large antique radio collection and amassed around 100 different models. The one major drawback about collecting antique radios is that they are a gigantic pain in the rear to pack, move, and display every time you move. So, while the collection was fun to put together, it eventually had to go.

A small PEZ Dispenser collection, on the other hand, might be easier to manage. But for these folks near Canton, Ohio “small” is not a word I would use to describe their late father’s GUINNESS WORLD RECORD collection. In more than three decades of collecting their dad collected nearly 8,850 novelty candy dispensers. And, they’re all cataloged. Quite impressive!

Wonder who ate all that PEZ? The collection is now for sale.







