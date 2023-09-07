Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, including Columbus, due to illness

COLUMBUS — Bruce Springsteen announced all his September shows have been postponed as he is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

>>RELATED: Bruce Springsteen postpones September concerts for peptic ulcer disease treatment

This includes his Columbus show scheduled for Sept. 21 at Nationwide Arena, according to his website.

Springsteen said the decision of his medical advisors was that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he wrote on social media. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.

Ticketholders will receive information regarding the rescheduled dates for the eight shows affected by the postponement, including Columbus.

The tour is reportedly scheduled to resume on Nov. 3 in Vancouver and two shows in Los Angeles at the beginning of December, according to Deadline.

Springsteen will turn 74 years old at the end of September, the AP reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group