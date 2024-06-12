Bestselling author V.E. Schwab agrees to 2-book, 7-figure deal. Her next novel comes out in 2025

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bestselling author V.E. Schwab has a 7-figure book deal.

Tor Books, a Macmillan imprint, announced Wednesday that it has agreed to terms on a two-book, $2 million contract with the science fiction/fantasy novelist. The first book, “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil,” is scheduled for June 2025. Schwab's novel will span from 16th century Santo Domingo to 21st century Boston as it tracks the entangled stories of three women whose bodies are “planted in the same soil.”

Schwab, 36, is known for such series as “Shades of Magic” and “Cassidy Blake" and for her million-selling novel, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” about a French woman blessed with immortality and cursed with being forgotten by all who meet her.

In a statement released Wednesday, Schwab noted that she had written about supervillains, devils and “magic across multiple worlds” and thanked Tor, her longtime publisher, for supporting her. She called her new book “my bones, blood, my heart.”

