Audrey Niffenegger to release long-awaited sequel to 'The Time Traveler's Wife'

NEW YORK — More than 20 years after the release of the multimillion-selling "The Time Traveler's Wife," author Audrey Niffenegger has completed her long-awaited sequel.

Hanover Square Press announced Friday that “Life Out of Order” will come out Oct. 27. The protagonist this time is violinist Alba DeTamble, the daughter of time traveler Henry DeTamble. She shares his Chrono-Displacement Disorder, which involuntarily propels her out of the present.

“Alba’s story has been a long time coming; when I began, in 2012, her dystopian world seemed far from mine,” Niffenegger said in a statement. “As I wrote through the pandemic and through societal upheaval, our worlds merged. ‘Life Out of Order’ has been an all-consuming book for me; I will miss living in it, but I am happy to offer it to readers, at last.”

"The Time Traveler's Wife," published in 2003, was Niffenegger's first novel. It sold millions of copies and was adapted into a film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana and an HBO series starring Rose Leslie and Theo James.

Niffenegger's other novels include “Her Fearful Symmetry” and “Raven Girl.”

