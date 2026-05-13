As we see suburban landscaping trends shift towards functional outdoor living, it creates the perfect opportunity to redesign your backyard so you can get more use out of it. To achieve this, many folks are focusing on creating defined zones for lounging, dining, and cooking using planters or different flooring materials. They're also focusing on creating space for comfort by investing in the right seating, such as cushioned furniture.

Turning your yard into a functional space can be rewarding and well worth the effort, especially when you can adorn it with fairy lights and turn it into a truly magical space to entertain guests. If you're stumped for ideas on how to achieve this, fear not, we're here to help. Follow along as we give you top backyard transformation ideas to get your creative juices flowing.

What Are Common Landscaping Mistakes to Avoid?

Before we dive into functional outdoor space design, let's review some common suburban landscaping mistakes to avoid. After all, some ideas for functional outdoor areas can involve a substantial investment, so you want to ensure you're getting it right from the start.

One major mistake people make is failing to plan their upgrades properly. When you proceed without a layout, your yard can look chaotic or disjointed, leaving you with a space that feels dysfunctional.

Another mistake is following outdated landscaping trends, such as high-water-usage yards. Current trends are embracing sustainability and water-wise plants, such as:

Lavender

Sage

Yucca

Yarrow

Hummingbird Mint

How to Embrace Functional Outdoor Living With Suburban Landscaping?

Making your outdoor living area more functional can be done with a few simple changes and additions. Here are our top recommendations to help you level up your suburban landscaping game.

Focus On Key Zoning Areas

One of the first things to do is to create zones in your backyard to make entertaining easier. Divide your space to create dedicated areas for:

Cooking

Lounging

Dining

This way, you create a better flow and can allow multiple activities to happen together without feeling cramped.

For your cooking area, invest in a high-quality grill and install some counterspace to make food prep more accessible. The extra counter space helps you avoid going back and forth to the kitchen, thereby optimizing your time. If you don't have the extra space, you can combine your cooking and dining areas into one zone by adding a table and some chairs.

Choose Furniture Carefully

Now that you have your cooking and dining zones set up, the next area to focus on is your lounging area. Choose your furniture wisely to ensure you have ample seating that's comfortable for you and your guests.

Another consideration is to ensure the furniture is weather-resistant and has removable cushions. When the cushions are removable, you can bring them inside or store them in a shed when it's raining. It also makes washing the covers much easier.

Finally, put some thought into what suburban backyard decor you want. Many stunning landscapes in Chicagoland suburbs feature ambient lighting, such as string lights, to create a cozy, magical atmosphere. Another idea is vertical greenery, which uses climbing plants on trellises to add texture and color, and when strategically placed, can even double as a privacy screen.

Consider Shelter and Shade

All functional outdoor areas should include shade, so ensure your outdoor space design includes shelter options. Examples of shelter can include:

Shade sails

Gazebos

Cantilever umbrellas

Pergolas

Native shade trees

Some of these options, like shade sails and cantilever umbrellas, are more budget-friendly and can be removed, while others, like pergolas and gazebos, are more permanent and cost more. Determining your budget during the planning stage helps you understand what you can afford before finalizing your ideas.

Light It Up!

Finally, adding a fire pit to your backyard is a great idea for several reasons. First, it can let you enjoy your backyard virtually year-round by providing a warm, comforting area on cooler fall and winter evenings. A fire pit is a great place for socializing, offering a cozy spot for conversations and roasting marshmallows.

Additionally, a well-installed fire pit can also enhance the value and overall appeal of your home, which can be helpful if you decide to sell it in the future. They can be made from a variety of materials, such as stone, concrete, or metal, and fuel types, such as gas or wood-burning.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Rule of Three in Suburban Landscaping?

Many gardening and design gurus suggest that items arranged in odd numbers are more visually appealing. This is why when you order a martini, you'll typically get three or five olives on the toothpick.

The same principle works in gardening. When planting flowers or shrubs, consider planting them in groups of three to create a more natural, memorable look, rather than planting in even-numbered groupings, which can look a bit boring and clinical.

What Is the Least Expensive Way to Landscape?

One way to minimize expenses when redesigning your garden is to do it yourself (DIY). You can also save money by propagating your plants to create new ones for free, and consider swapping some with neighbors or friends for new variants for your garden bed.

Save money on watering by using organic mulch to retain moisture and reduce the size of your costly, high-maintenance lawn with ground cover plants or hardscaping. Consider browsing online platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist to find free:

Garden materials

Pavers

Plants

Finally, choose water-wise plants to save on your water bill each month.

Create Your Sustainable Suburban Space Today

You can do suburban landscaping on any budget, and it's a great way to turn your backyard into a more functional space. Creating zones for cooking, lounging, and dining in your yard is a great way to maximize efficiency and make entertaining guests easier. Adding features like a fire pit can boost your property's overall value, which can be useful if you decide to sell your home, and choosing drought-resistant, water-wise plants can help you save on your water bill.

If this guide helped you reimagine your yard, we encourage you to explore more 2026 landscaping trends and hardscaping tips in our News and Entertainment categories.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.