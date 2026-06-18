From botanical oils like camellia seed oil to plant extracts like polysaccharides derived from seaweed, these are all examples of natural ingredients that help support skincare for smoother skin. Natural hydrating compounds, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, also help moisturize and "plump" up the skin.

The need for natural skincare ingredients has become more critical nowadays, as more people experience side effects from cosmetics. As a study published in Wiley points out, the growth in cosmetic products' diversity and prevalence has led to an increased incidence of adverse skin reactions.

Are Natural Ingredients in Skincare Products Always Better?

No, not always.

Some natural ingredients used in skincare products work well on many people, but they don't work on everyone or on all types of skin. Natural ingredients can still cause adverse reactions if a person has an allergy or sensitivity to them.

Still, more people are opting for products with natural ingredients designed to support skincare for smoother skin than those packed with harsh chemicals. Consumer Reports, for instance, listed several harmful ingredients in beauty and personal care products, including:

Parabens

Phtalates

Formaldehyde-releasing preservatives

Coal tar dyes

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals"

The five ingredients above are all synthetic or laboratory-made. Because they can cause adverse reactions and severe side effects, such as endocrine disruption and increased cancer risk, you should avoid any skincare product that contains them.

What Are the Most Important Skincare Products?

According to the Personal Care Products Council, millions of American consumers use personal care items and cosmetics, with the average being six to 12 products daily. You don't necessarily need the same, although you should consider using the "three pillars" of skincare, at least.

The most crucial skincare products for general healthy, smooth skin include the following:

Facial Cleanser

A cleanser's role is to remove dirt, oil, dead skin cells, and other substances (e.g., makeup and sunscreen residue) from the face. High-quality cleansers use surfactants that are effective in lifting away impurities with minimal risk of triggering allergic reactions.

Skin Moisturizer

Moisturizers are topical cosmetic or therapeutic formulations designed to hydrate the skin. As they bump up the skin's moisture, they also help soften rough patches and textures, helping build the foundation for smoother skin.

Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Broad-spectrum sunscreen is a topical product that not only helps support skincare for smoother skin but also protects you from skin cancer.

First, sunscreen safeguards your face from harsh ultraviolet (UV) radiation. In doing so, it helps preserve the proteins that help keep the skin and complexion plump, supple, and smooth.

At the same time, broad-spectrum sunscreen shields the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes, both can affect health, including causing premature aging and skin cancer.

What Natural Ingredients Help Support Skincare for Smoother Skin?

The term "natural ingredients" refers to substances or, in the case of skincare products, ingredients derived from sources that occur in nature, such as plants or minerals. Here are some of the most popular ones that help support skincare for smoother skin:

Botanical Oils

Botanical oils are plant-based, plant-derived lipids. They can come from:

Flowers

Fruit flesh

Kernels

Nuts

Seeds

Plant oils are rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins. Aside from being edible, many also nourish the skin and support its moisture barrier.

Camellia seed is one example of a natural ingredient that can refresh skin with hydrating oil extracts. Another is jojoba oil, and so are rosehip, marula, and argan oils.

Plant Extracts

Plant extracts are concentrates obtained by treating raw plant materials with solvents like water. Common plant parts that serve as the basis of extracts include:

Leaves

Flowers

Bark

Seeds

Roots

Hippophae rhamnoides, also called "sea buckthorn" or "seaberry," is one example of a source plant whose extracts go into making skincare products that promote hydration. A study published in the National Library of Medicine notes that it helps with skin hydration by reducing trans‐epidermal water loss.

Polysaccharides from seaweed are another example, as these extracts help smooth the skin by locking in hydration and preventing water loss. They can provide an additional layer of barrier on the skin's surface, giving it a smoother appearance.

Hydrating Compounds

Natural hydrating compounds are skin-identical, plant-derived ingredients that lock in skin moisture. They smooth out rough texture and help leave the complexion plump and supple. Among the most popular examples are hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Can Affect the Skin's Smooth Texture?

Many factors can cause the skin to lose its smoothness, with some being non-modifiable, such as age.

With aging comes collagen and elastin breakdown, causing the skin to lose elasticity and structural support. The skin's ability to "snap back" into place dwindles, and instead, becomes thinner, drier, and more susceptible to rough spots.

Other factors, however, are modifiable, including a lack of cleaning or using too-harsh products. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also damage the skin and make it more likely to develop rough spots.

What Habits Can Help Make Your Skin Smoother?

Use a gentle cleanser twice a day, ensuring it doesn't contain any ingredient to which you're sensitive or allergic. If you're unsure, perform a patch test before using a new product.

Apply a small amount of the product on a tiny, discreet area of the skin (e.g., the inside of your wrist). If no symptoms develop, such as itching, redness, or inflammation, you're good to go.

You should also apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before heading out. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating profusely. Avoid prolonged sun exposure, particularly during instances of high UV indices.

Focusing on a nourishing, balanced diet, getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep, and avoiding smoking and too much alcohol can also help.

Embrace Optimal Skincare for Smoother Skin With Healthy Choices

Using products made of safe and gentle natural ingredients, from botanical oils to plant extracts, can help support skincare for smoother skin. Combine this with healthy habits like regular sunscreen use, eating healthily, and getting enough sleep, and you're more likely to reap the benefits.

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