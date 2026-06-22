Landscaping trends are encouraging homeowners to prioritize lower maintenance, greater functionality, and more natural outdoor spaces over traditional yard designs.

Does your yard still make sense for the way you live?

For years, many homeowners worked toward the same goal: a large lawn, neatly trimmed shrubs, and a yard that looked picture-perfect from the street. Maintaining that look often required regular mowing, watering, pruning, and seasonal upkeep.

Today, some homeowners are taking a different approach. They are questioning whether every part of the yard needs to be maintained the same way and looking for outdoor spaces that offer more than curb appeal alone.

Does Landscaping Increase Property Value?

A well-maintained yard can improve curb appeal and create a positive first impression. Buyers often form opinions about a property before they walk through the front door, making the appearance of outdoor spaces an important consideration.

Landscaping can also influence how well a property presents itself compared to neighboring homes. While many factors affect home value, an attractive and well-cared-for yard is generally viewed as an asset rather than an afterthought.

Why Are Traditional Lawns Losing Ground?

Maintaining a large lawn can require regular mowing, watering, fertilizing, and weed control. These demands add up in both time and money.

The way people use their yards has also changed. Space that was once reserved for grass is increasingly being used for patios, outdoor dining areas, fire pits, and gardens. Homeowners want outdoor spaces that support everyday activities rather than simply look good from the street.

Water conservation is another factor. In some areas, homeowners are looking for ways to reduce water use without sacrificing the appearance of their property.

What this means is that large lawns are no longer the automatic starting point for every landscape design.

Native Plants Are Becoming More Popular

Homeowners are paying closer attention to how plants perform after they are in the ground. Native species are attracting interest because they are generally well-suited to local conditions and can require less maintenance than some non-native alternatives.

Popular choices often include:

Wildflowers

Native grasses

Pollinator-friendly flowers

Drought-tolerant plants

Regionally adapted shrubs

Many of these plants require less watering and less attention once established. They also add variety to landscapes that once relied on a narrower selection of ornamental plants.

Outdoor Spaces Are Working Harder Than Before

Many homeowners no longer view the yard as something to admire from a window. They want to spend time in it.

As a result, outdoor spaces are being designed with everyday use in mind. Patios, fire pits, seating areas, and covered gathering spaces have become common additions in both large and small yards.

Features attracting attention include:

Outdoor dining areas

Fire pits

Pergolas and shade structures

Built-in seating

Multi-purpose patios

Homeowners want places to gather, eat, relax, and spend time outdoors.

Low-Maintenance Landscaping Is in Demand

Many homeowners are looking for ways to spend less time on routine yard work. A landscape that looks good but requires constant attention is becoming a harder sell.

Plant choices are changing because of it, and so are garden layouts and ground cover selections. Homeowners are gravitating toward designs that require less watering, less pruning, and fewer seasonal replacements.

Keeping unwanted growth under control is part of the equation. Some homeowners rely on mulch and dense plantings, while others use commercial products. Click for weed killer to help manage weeds in landscape beds and other problem areas.

Perfectly Manicured Yards Are Falling Out Of Favor

The ideal yard was tidy, symmetrical, and carefully maintained. Every hedge was trimmed. Every edge was crisp.

Many homeowners now prefer a softer look. Layered plantings, mixed textures, and natural shapes are becoming more common in residential landscapes.

A less structured landscape does not have to look unkempt!

Edible Landscaping Is Moving Beyond Backyard Gardens

Not every plant in the yard is there for decoration anymore.

Homeowners are finding ways to blend food-producing plants into traditional landscape designs. Herbs, fruit trees, berry bushes, and edible flowers are appearing alongside ornamental plants in many residential yards.

Fresh produce is only part of the attraction. Edible plants add color, texture, and seasonal variety while making use of space that might otherwise be purely decorative.

FAQs

How Often Should Landscaping Be Updated?

There is no fixed timeline. Some landscapes remain attractive for many years, while others benefit from periodic updates as plants mature, outdoor needs change, or maintenance requirements increase.

Are Smaller Yards Easier to Maintain?

Not always. Maintenance depends more on design choices than yard size. A small space with high-maintenance plants can require more attention than a larger yard built around low-maintenance features.

Do Outdoor Living Spaces Need a Large Yard?

No. Even modest outdoor areas can accommodate features such as seating areas, small patios, or compact gathering spaces. The focus is often on making the best use of available space.

What Is the Difference Between Landscaping and Hardscaping?

Landscaping generally refers to living elements such as trees, shrubs, flowers, and lawns. Hardscaping includes non-living features such as patios, walkways, retaining walls, and pergolas.

How Can Homeowners Make a Yard More Enjoyable?

The answer varies by household. Some people prioritize entertaining, while others value privacy, gardening, or relaxation. The most successful landscapes are often designed around how the space will actually be used.

Can Landscaping Help Reduce Water Usage?

Yes. Plant selection plays a major role in water consumption. Many homeowners are incorporating drought-tolerant plants, native species, and mulch to reduce the amount of irrigation their yards require.

Are Low-Maintenance Landscapes More Expensive To Create?

Initial costs vary depending on the design and materials involved. While some upgrades require an upfront investment, a lower-maintenance landscape may reduce ongoing expenses related to watering, mowing, plant replacement, and general upkeep over time.

Landscaping Trends Reflect Changing Priorities

Today's homeowners are looking for yards that fit the way they live today. From native plants and edible gardens to gathering spaces and reduced lawn areas, current landscaping trends reflect a broader desire to get more from the space outside the home.

Browse our website for more home and garden stories, seasonal outdoor living ideas, and practical tips for making the most of your Ohio property throughout the year.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.