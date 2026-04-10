Being eco-conscious is becoming more popular this year, and many people are embracing environmentally friendly changes when gardening. Some top green garden design ideas for eco landscaping include landscaping with native plants that are water-wise and installing drip irrigation to save on your water bill.

You're not alone if you feel like getting your hands dirty in fresh soil, with 55% of households in the United States having a garden. It doesn't matter whether you're into growing flowers for their natural beauty or growing your own herbs and vegetables for your kitchen; there's something in it for everyone with a green thumb. To help you become more eco-friendly in your yard, we've gathered some of our best tips to get you started.

What's An Eco-Friendly Way to Garden?

Doing our part to help save the environment is important, and many folks consider going eco-friendly when planning their gardens. Fortunately, several eco-friendly gardening methods don't break the bank. Here are our top three.

1. Avoid Chemicals

Everyone gets weeds in their garden or on their lawn, and while your instinct may be to reach for a chemical remedy, being eco-conscious means choosing organic options instead. Most chemicals are bad for the environment and can:

Damage the health of your soil

Harm local wildlife

Pollute water sources

2. Mow Less Often

While many people loathe the idea of an overgrown lawn, waiting a bit longer between mowings can actually help the environment. Bees are essential for life and need plants and flowers that produce pollen. Leaving your grass to grow a little longer means wildflowers have a better chance of blooming, offering the bees the pollen they, and we, need to survive.

Additionally, using your mower less frequently can help you save on your energy bills, whether you use an electric or a gas mower. So, consider waiting an extra week or two before cutting your lawn. The bees will thank you.

3. Use a Compost Bin

Reducing waste is another important factor when considering environmentally friendly landscaping, and one of the top sustainable gardening practices is investing in a compost bin. Using a compost bin is a great way to turn your waste into soil rich in the nutrients your plants need to thrive.

Getting started is easy. All you need is a compost bin and the right attitude. Once you have your bin set up in your garden, you can compost:

Newspaper and leaves (but shred these before composting)

Fruit and vegetables

Coffee grounds

Eggshells

However, there are things you shouldn't put in your bin. Never compost:

Animal products, like meat or fish

Dairy

Oils and fats

Garden waste treated with chemicals or pesticides

Pet waste

Top Eco Landscaping Ideas for 2026

Now that you're aware of some sustainable gardening practices, it's time for the fun part: making your garden eco-friendly! Here are our top eco landscaping ideas for 2026.

Choose the Correct Plants

Choosing the right plants is vital for an eco-friendly garden, so consider landscaping with native plants. You want to select plants that are local to your region because they're better adapted to the soil and climate, reducing the need for pesticides and the risk of overwatering. Some plants that need less water include:

Catmint

Aloe

Artichoke (and bonus, you get to harvest them when they're grown!)

Fountain grass

Geraniums

Use Retaining Walls

Having a slope in your yard can be a great stepping stone to an interesting flowerbed when you use luxury retaining walls in Kalispell and other areas. Retaining walls are made from various natural materials, giving you plenty of options when planning your eco-friendly garden. Some examples include:

Concrete blocks

Boulders

Natural stone

Pressure-treated timber

Use Drip Irrigation

Water-efficient landscaping techniques are another way to become more eco-conscious when gardening, so experts recommend drip irrigation because it can save up to 70% of the water typically used with traditional watering methods, such as sprinklers. It's an easy and hassle-free way to water your plants and save on your water bill.

It works by releasing water from drippers along tubes that run through your flowerbeds, directly watering the plants' root area. You can also set it on a timer so you don't have to spend hours each week watering your plants.

Decorate With Solar Lighting

Investing in solar lighting for your garden looks amazing and saves money on your electric bill. With no wires, it's also easy to set up, and you can get creative with your placement. Consider lighting a path through your garden with stake solar lamps or mounting them on your perimeter fence.

Solar lighting also typically requires less maintenance, making it a sound long-term investment. Many solar lamps use LED bulbs, which last longer than traditional halogen bulbs and use less power.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Basic Gardening Supplies?

Gardening is a fun hobby that many folks enjoy because it doesn't take much to get started. Basic supplies are available at your local nursery and typically include:

A hand trowel

Gloves

Watering can

Garden fork

Rake

Pruning sheers

A mat to kneel on

What Type of Fern Should I Buy?

Ferns are great plants because many are water-wise, and they're easy to grow. The best indoor ferns are Rabbit's Foot ferns, Lemon Button ferns, and Blue Star ferns. If you're looking for ferns for your patio, consider Boston ferns, Japanese Painted ferns, and Holly ferns.

When buying ferns, choose plants that have new shoots growing and avoid those that are turning yellow. Water them frequently, but avoid overwatering.

Cultivating a Greener Future

Eco landscaping is a great way to improve your home's value and increase its curb appeal, without breaking the bank. However, if you have extra funds, investing in retaining walls can give your garden a layered look, which can be particularly eye-catching if decorated with the right plants. Finally, consider installing solar lighting around paths and inside your flowerbeds to give your garden a magical touch at night.

If this article has been useful, don't stop at landscaping! Check out our News section for more ways to boost your home's exterior.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.