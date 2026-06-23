Improving indoor air quality will help your employees feel comfortable, and they'll also be more productive. Customers don't like visiting stores with bad odors or those that are stuffy. Get the best ventilation systems to ensure there's proper airflow in your commercial building.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air can sometimes be 2-5 times more polluted than outdoor air. Pollutants in a commercial building will affect the health of your employees and even customers.

Always follow air quality guidelines to get rid of all the air contaminants and foul smells.

What Are the Symptoms of Poor Indoor Air Quality?

Headaches, fatigue, and nasal congestion. If your employees sneeze a lot while at work or they have irritated throats, you need to work on your indoor air quality. You might cough when in your building, then suddenly notice you feel better once you leave. These are other common signs:

Dry eyes

Itchy or burning eyes

Having trouble focusing

Some pollutants, like carbon monoxide, are quite dangerous. They can cause people to feel dizzy and even lose consciousness.

Never wait until your employees start missing work because they don't feel great. Watching out for the signs of indoor air pollution allows you to act faster and show your employees or tenants you care about them.

Can Indoor Air Make You Sick?

Yes. The pollutants can affect your respiratory health. If you don't have the best airflow, contaminants will keep circulating in your building. These are common pollutants you should manage:

Dust and dirt

Cleaning chemicals

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

Smoke and combustion particles

You might not feel sick immediately after the exposure. Some signs develop after you spend time indoors for hours. Being in a crowded space with poor air quality often worsens the risk of developing health issues.

Reasons for Improving Indoor Air Quality

Don't hesitate to invest more money into improving air quality standards. Many business owners in Dayton wish they had gotten better ventilation systems earlier, after realizing the difference such changes make.

Improved Employee Health

Your employees need to be feeling their best for them to deliver well at work. You shouldn't be exposing them to allergens that make them feel uncomfortable throughout the day. Commercial buildings with good air quality often have healthier employees.

Check your records to see if employees often ask for days off because they have respiratory issues. This might be a sign that you need to work on indoor air quality.

When you work with experts to figure out which systems to install, you'll have a happier team. Employees are able to engage at work when they aren't constantly wishing to leave the building for a breath of fresh air.

Better Customer Experiences

Customers notice a lot more than many business owners realize. Someone might come into your store and leave after just a few minutes because they've noticed a moldy smell.

Ensure you provide clean indoor air to make your clients feel more welcome. They might even stay in your building store longer, which can boost your sales.

The reviews your customers leave influence how other people who have been considering buying from you or working with you perceive your company. Don't give people negative impressions.

You'll boost customers' experiences and encourage them to leave great reviews if you pay more attention to the quality of indoor air.

Enhanced HVAC Performance

Maintaining HVAC systems is costly when you have to keep repairing them because they're overworking. Once you get air quality testing services, they help you determine the contaminants you have in your buildings.

If your HVAC system breaks down in the middle of the day, you might need to send people home so experts can fix it. Frequent breakdowns aren't great for your business. Good indoor air quality means your HVAC will be more reliable. Pay more attention to:

Replacing your filters frequently

Inspecting your HVAC for damages

Ensuring nothing is blocking proper air flow

Not every commercial HVAC system will be suitable for your building. You need something specifically made for the contaminants you often deal with and your building's structure.

Consider AJ Manufacturing if you've been looking for pros to help you make a custom HVAC system. Factoring in the design of your building helps you make the best decision when choosing a system.

Ask experts for guidance. It's better than buying a commercial HVAC because another building owner is using the same one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Often Should I Test My Indoor Air Quality?

It depends on the size of your building and how many people you have there. When you get assessments at least once a year and make the necessary changes, you'll have peace of mind. Pollutant levels can rise quickly when your work involves dealing with volatile compounds.

Don't let pollutants build up. Experts can help you figure out how often you need to assess the indoor air quality. Ask them to come to your building and give them details about your operations.

Can Weather Affect Indoor Air Quality?

Yes. Excess moisture will encourage mold growth. You should watch out for signs of mold or water damage when it's raining and snowing.

Understand how different weather patterns affect you indoors so you'll know what to do during different periods. Replacing filters more often when pollen levels are high is also a good idea.

Why Do Employees Notice Air Quality Problems Before Managers?

Most of them spend a lot of time in the same space each day. A manager can leave the office to meet with a client or oversee an outdoor project.

Waiting until you experience the symptoms to act probably means your employees have been dealing with the issue for a while. Create an environment where your workers will feel safe raising concerns about issues like the quality of indoor air.

Enhancing Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings

Working in a space with foul smells or one that's stuffy affects productivity. Employees will frequently deal with respiratory issues and feel sick whenever they're indoors.

After improving the indoor air quality, even your HVAC system will work better. Get your building's air tested. It will help you figure out which solutions you need. Read more news on indoor air trends on our page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.