Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 9:38 AM
The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program added a transfer from defending national champion South Carolina on Friday.
Araion Bradshaw, a 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard from Boston and a graduate of Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass., will redshirt the 2017-18 season and make her debut debut a season from now. She has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
SCHEDULE NEWS: A-10 pairings released
"Araion brings so much to our program and I am absolutely thrilled to welcome her to our family,” said Dayton coach Shauna Green in a press release. “She is a point guard who can facilitate, score and takes pride in defending the ball. Having won a national championship last year, she brings a championship mentality that is critical to our program as we continue to build."
Bradshaw ranked 33rd in the nation in 2016, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. She was a five-star recruit who ranked 10th in the nation at point guard.
Bradshaw appeared in 24 games, including three in the NCAA tournament, as a freshman with the Gamecocks. She averaged 0.9 points in 6.6 minutes per game.
Bradshaw is the second recruit Dayton has earned a commitment from in recent weeks. Amari Davidson, a 6-2 post from Avon High School, announced her verbal commitment in August. She’s a three-star recruit, according to ESPN.
Published: Friday, September 01, 2017 @ 9:54 PM
Updated: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 2:28 AM
Former Fairmont High School football teams may have folded. Not this one.
What a difference 12 months make.
Finishing 1-9 last season, Fairmont is off to a 2-0 start in Year 2 under head coach Dave Miller.
The host Firebirds overcame a disappointing and scoreless first half to beat Hamilton 22-6 on a damp night at Forman Field in one of five Friday matchups featuring Greater Western Ohio Conference and Greater Miami Conference schools.
Fairmont’s unbeaten start is its best since opening the 2004 campaign 4-0 (finished 7-3). The Firebirds have one winning season since 2009.
Hamilton, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, drops to 0-2. Big Blue opened with a loss to Moeller.
Fairmont had two first-half touchdowns nullified by penalty, lost a fumble deep in Hamilton territory and missed a field goal en route to a 0-0 deadlock at halftime.
“It’s a credit to the kids,” Miller said. “Of all the lessons we learned last year, that was the biggest one — mental toughness. Tonight was another test of that. So far, two weeks in a row they’ve passed that test really well.”
Said Fairmont junior running back Jesse Deglow: “That second half we showed our mental toughness and were able to overcome. Coach Miller has drilled that into us the whole offseason and preseason. We’ve bought into it and we trust the process.”
The Firebirds also trust the run.
Through eight quarters, Fairmont has employed an offensive formula that worked well on Friday’s saturated playing surface. After running the ball on 54 of 55 offensive snaps in a 13-12 season-opening win over rival Alter, the Firebirds ran the ball 52 times for 404 yards against Big Blue.
Fairmont attempted one pass, which was completed for a touchdown that was called back due to an illegal procedure penalty.
“Believe it or not, we can throw the ball,” Miller said. “We did complete the one pass we threw, but running is our DNA and we’re going to stick to that. If teams make us throw the ball we will do that, but so far we’ve done a good job running it. We will just keep doing what works.”
Echoed Deglow: “If it works, why stop doing it? You know what I mean?”
Hamilton does.
“It wears on you trying to get them off the field,” Big Blue coach Chad Murphy said. “It’s tough. That’s their game — running the ball and chewing the clock. I don’t know if they punted.”
Fairmont, which did not punt, was led by Deglow (23 carries, 176 yards, two TDs). He added a two-point conversion run.
David Stamer contributed 88 yards on six carries, while Kennon Burroughs had 76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Junior quarterback Braden Miller churned out 52 yards on 10 totes.
Hamilton had opportunities, but managed just one touchdown on four trips inside the Fairmont 20-yard line.
Firebirds defensive back Ryan Hall stopped three Big Blue drives with interceptions, including one in the end zone.
“We were in the red zone four times and got six points,” Murphy said. “Our defense played well enough early to win, but they managed the game well and ran the ball when they needed to.”
“It hurts. We have to seize the moment.”
Fairmont did.
The Firebirds visit Milford on Friday, while Hamilton begins Greater Miami Conference play at home against Oak Hills.
Hamilton 0-0-0-6—6
Fairmont 0-0-14-8—22
F: Jesse Deglow 7 run (Braden Miller run)
F: Deglow 51 run (Kick failed)
H: Maleek Jarrett 1 run (Kick blocked)
Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 11:23 AM
Chase Daniel enjoyed a special moment.
On Saturday, the former Missouri quarterback used Twitter to relay news that he has a new son. As shown in the photos below, Preston William Daniel was introduced to the world. Daniel included the message, “Welcome to the world sweet baby boy!” with the development.
“Behold, children are a gift of the LORD, The fruit of the womb is a reward.”
Such a cool moment for Daniel, who starred at Missouri from 2005-08. He threw for 12,515 yards with 101 touchdowns and 41 interceptions with the Tigers. He guided Missouri during a memorable season in 2007, when the Tigers were ranked No. 1 late in the season before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Currently, Daniel is a reserve quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He has 480 yards passing with 1 touchdown as a professional during stints with New Orleans, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 11:14 AM
Michigan starts its 2017 with one of the biggest games on the schedule of the first full Saturday of college football.
The No. 11 Wolverines have title hopes in Jim Harbaugh’s third season, which opens at 3:30 p.m. ET against No. 17 Florida at Cowboys Stadium. And if fans were not already prepared to attack the Florida game and the 2017 season with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, Michigan released a hype video late Friday night.
Michigan put out the nearly four-minute long video titled, The Victors, Episode One. It pays homage to the greats of Michigan’s past while looking ahead to the 2017 season.
“We know what it means to be a victor, to win against the odds, to touch greatness,” the narrator says. “…We have a sole purpose to win, to to be leaders, to be the best. To live up to the legacy of those who came before us.”
Watch the full video below:
Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 11:09 AM
Texas welcomes Maryland to open each team’s 2017 campaign Saturday, Sept. 2 in Austin.
It’ll be Tom Herman’s first game as head coach of the No. 23 Longhorns after coming over from Houston last November. He’ll face off against DJ Durkin, who’s in his second season as a head coach, and the Terrapins.
Below, find live updates, game time, tv channel, streaming and radio options and a game preview.
We’ll post our log of updates right here.
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Location: Austin, Texas.
Weather: Partly sunny, 92 degrees
The line: Texas -18
Over/under: 56
The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1.
The game will be streaming online at FOX Sports Go.
Maryland fans can listen to 105.7FM (Balt.) / 980AM (DC) Sirius (132) / XM (199) TuneIn Radio App Kevin Sheehan (pxp) Tim Strachan (analyst). Texas fans should tune in to Sirius channel 132 (Craig Way, Roger Wallace and Quan Cosby), XM channel 199 and online channel 953.
