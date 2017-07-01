Women’s basketball: Dayton adds transfer from South Carolina 

Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 9:38 AM
By: David Jablonski

Dayton players huddle before a game against Saint Louis in 2017 at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff Staff Writer
Dayton players huddle before a game against Saint Louis in 2017 at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff(Staff Writer)

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program added a transfer from defending national champion South Carolina on Friday.

Araion Bradshaw, a 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard from Boston and a graduate of Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass., will redshirt the 2017-18 season and make her debut debut a season from now. She has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

SCHEDULE NEWS: A-10 pairings released

"Araion brings so much to our program and I am absolutely thrilled to welcome her to our family,” said Dayton coach Shauna Green in a press release. “She is a point guard who can facilitate, score and takes pride in defending the ball. Having won a national championship last year, she brings a championship mentality that is critical to our program as we continue to build."

Bradshaw ranked 33rd in the nation in 2016, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. She was a five-star recruit who ranked 10th in the nation at point guard.

Bradshaw appeared in 24 games, including three in the NCAA tournament, as a freshman with the Gamecocks. She averaged 0.9 points in 6.6 minutes per game.

RELATED: Offseason Q and A with Shauna Green

Bradshaw is the second recruit Dayton has earned a commitment from in recent weeks. Amari Davidson, a 6-2 post from Avon High School, announced her verbal commitment in August. She’s a three-star recruit, according to ESPN.

Prep football: Fairmont unbeaten, Big Blue winless after 22-6 contest

Published: Friday, September 01, 2017 @ 9:54 PM
Updated: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 2:28 AM
By: Eric Frantz - Contributing Writer

An aerial view of Fairmont’s Roush Stadium, where the Firebirds defeated Hamilton 22-6 on Friday night. TY GREENLEES/STAFF
An aerial view of Fairmont’s Roush Stadium, where the Firebirds defeated Hamilton 22-6 on Friday night. TY GREENLEES/STAFF

Former Fairmont High School football teams may have folded. Not this one.

What a difference 12 months make.

Finishing 1-9 last season, Fairmont is off to a 2-0 start in Year 2 under head coach Dave Miller.

The host Firebirds overcame a disappointing and scoreless first half to beat Hamilton 22-6 on a damp night at Forman Field in one of five Friday matchups featuring Greater Western Ohio Conference and Greater Miami Conference schools.

Fairmont’s unbeaten start is its best since opening the 2004 campaign 4-0 (finished 7-3). The Firebirds have one winning season since 2009.

Hamilton, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, drops to 0-2. Big Blue opened with a loss to Moeller.

Fairmont had two first-half touchdowns nullified by penalty, lost a fumble deep in Hamilton territory and missed a field goal en route to a 0-0 deadlock at halftime.

“It’s a credit to the kids,” Miller said. “Of all the lessons we learned last year, that was the biggest one — mental toughness. Tonight was another test of that. So far, two weeks in a row they’ve passed that test really well.”

Said Fairmont junior running back Jesse Deglow: “That second half we showed our mental toughness and were able to overcome. Coach Miller has drilled that into us the whole offseason and preseason. We’ve bought into it and we trust the process.”

The Firebirds also trust the run.

Through eight quarters, Fairmont has employed an offensive formula that worked well on Friday’s saturated playing surface. After running the ball on 54 of 55 offensive snaps in a 13-12 season-opening win over rival Alter, the Firebirds ran the ball 52 times for 404 yards against Big Blue.

Fairmont attempted one pass, which was completed for a touchdown that was called back due to an illegal procedure penalty.

“Believe it or not, we can throw the ball,” Miller said. “We did complete the one pass we threw, but running is our DNA and we’re going to stick to that. If teams make us throw the ball we will do that, but so far we’ve done a good job running it. We will just keep doing what works.”

Echoed Deglow: “If it works, why stop doing it? You know what I mean?”

Hamilton does.

“It wears on you trying to get them off the field,” Big Blue coach Chad Murphy said. “It’s tough. That’s their game — running the ball and chewing the clock. I don’t know if they punted.”

Fairmont, which did not punt, was led by Deglow (23 carries, 176 yards, two TDs). He added a two-point conversion run.

David Stamer contributed 88 yards on six carries, while Kennon Burroughs had 76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Junior quarterback Braden Miller churned out 52 yards on 10 totes.

Hamilton had opportunities, but managed just one touchdown on four trips inside the Fairmont 20-yard line.

Firebirds defensive back Ryan Hall stopped three Big Blue drives with interceptions, including one in the end zone.

“We were in the red zone four times and got six points,” Murphy said. “Our defense played well enough early to win, but they managed the game well and ran the ball when they needed to.”

“It hurts. We have to seize the moment.”

Fairmont did.

The Firebirds visit Milford on Friday, while Hamilton begins Greater Miami Conference play at home against Oak Hills.

Hamilton 0-0-0-6—6

Fairmont 0-0-14-8—22

F: Jesse Deglow 7 run (Braden Miller run)

F: Deglow 51 run (Kick failed)

H: Maleek Jarrett 1 run (Kick blocked)

F: Kennon Burroughs 14 run (Deglow run)

LOOK: Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel welcomes adorable baby boy to world

Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 11:23 AM
By: Andrew Astleford - SEC Country

Chase Daniel enjoyed a special moment.

On Saturday, the former Missouri quarterback used Twitter to relay news that he has a new son. As shown in the photos below, Preston William Daniel was introduced to the world. Daniel included the message, “Welcome to the world sweet baby boy!” with the development.

Such a cool moment for Daniel, who starred at Missouri from 2005-08. He threw for 12,515 yards with 101 touchdowns and 41 interceptions with the Tigers. He guided Missouri during a memorable season in 2007, when the Tigers were ranked No. 1 late in the season before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Currently, Daniel is a reserve quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He has 480 yards passing with 1 touchdown as a professional during stints with New Orleans, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The post LOOK: Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel welcomes adorable baby boy to world appeared first on SEC Country.

Michigan releases ‘The Victors’ hype video for Florida game

Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 11:14 AM
By: Stephen Pianovich - Land of 10

Michigan starts its 2017 with one of the biggest games on the schedule of the first full Saturday of college football.

The No. 11 Wolverines have title hopes in Jim Harbaugh’s third season, which opens at 3:30 p.m. ET against No. 17 Florida at Cowboys Stadium. And if fans were not already prepared to attack the Florida game and the 2017 season with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, Michigan released a hype video late Friday night.

Michigan put out the nearly four-minute long video titled, The Victors, Episode One. It pays homage to the greats of Michigan’s past while looking ahead to the 2017 season.

“We know what it means to be a victor, to win against the odds, to touch greatness,” the narrator says. “…We have a sole purpose to win, to to be leaders, to be the best. To live up to the legacy of those who came before us.”

Watch the full video below:

The post Michigan releases ‘The Victors’ hype video for Florida game appeared first on Land of 10.

Maryland vs. Texas live updates: score, stats, analysis for Week 1 game

Published: Saturday, September 02, 2017 @ 11:09 AM
By: Ryan Connors - Land of 10

Texas welcomes Maryland to open each team’s 2017 campaign Saturday, Sept. 2 in Austin.

It’ll be Tom Herman’s first game as head coach of the No. 23 Longhorns after coming over from Houston last November. He’ll face off against DJ Durkin, who’s in his second season as a head coach, and the Terrapins.

Below, find live updates, game time, tv channel, streaming and radio options and a game preview.

Maryland vs. Texas live updates, score

We’ll post our log of updates right here.

Maryland at Texas game time, details

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Location: Austin, Texas.

Weather: Partly sunny, 92 degrees

The line: Texas -18

Over/under: 56

Here’s how to watch Maryland-Texas on your TV

The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1.

Here’s how to stream Maryland-Texas on your computer

The game will be streaming online at FOX Sports Go.

Here’s where you can listen to Maryland-Texas on the radio

Maryland fans can listen to 105.7FM (Balt.) / 980AM (DC) Sirius (132) / XM (199) TuneIn Radio App Kevin Sheehan (pxp) Tim Strachan (analyst). Texas fans should tune in to Sirius channel 132 (Craig Way, Roger Wallace and Quan Cosby), XM channel 199 and online channel 953.

Maryland at Texas preview: Five things to watch for

  1. What will Tom Herman’s Texas look like? This will be nation’s first look at last offseason’s hottest coaching candidate. Herman was rumored as a favorite for Charlie Strong’s job before the season even started, and once the Longhorns lost to Kansas, a change was all but assured. Texas struck swiftly and landed Herman, who went 22-4 in two seasons at Houston, his only time as a head coach. His 2017 recruiting class was below Texas’s lofty standards, but this team has enough talent to compete — especially against Maryland.
  2. Maryland’s backfield should be by far its biggest strength. Starting junior RB Ty Johnson led the country with 9.1 yards per rush attempt. He returns with sophomore Lorenzo Harrison, who wasn’t far behind with 7.2 yards per carry, and former 4-star recruit Anthony McFarland, the Terps’ highest-rated incoming freshman.
  3. How will the quarterbacks look? Maryland is starting true sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome, who only threw for 322 yards in limited action as a freshman. He’s unproven, while Texas trots out Shane Buechele, its own sophomore. Buechele threw 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions as a freshman, though Herman will hope he increases that 6.6 yards per attempt average. Maryland has to replace cornerbacks Will Likely and Alvin Hill, but each of its projected starters in the secondary saw significant action last year, save for sophomore nickelback Antoine Brooks.
  4. Will Maryland be able to stop the run? The Terps had the second-worst run defense in the country last year, according to S&amp;P+, and returns most of the same characters from that same front seven. D’Onta Forman is gone to the NFL (he’s sticking nearby with the Texans) which means Texas has 323 rushes to replace from a year ago. The team’s most recent depth chart indicates sophomore Kyle Porter, junior Chris Warren III and sophomore Kirk Johnson are the candidates to replace him. They could have some big running lanes.
  5. Will Texas’s returning youth pay off? Herman’s new defense is among the nation’s leaders not only in returning starters, but in Bill Connelly’s returning production metric, which aims to more accurately measure exactly what is coming back for a team, beyond just the starters. The Longhorns will hope that returning production is enough to bring the defense from good to great. And as long as Buechele get enough support from his skill players, the offense could be on its was to the same thing.
The post Maryland vs. Texas live updates: score, stats, analysis for Week 1 game appeared first on Land of 10.