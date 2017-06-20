Thursday is ‘Luke Kennard Day’ in Franklin

Published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 @ 12:03 PM
By: Ed Richter - Staff Writer

In honor of its favorite son being in the NBA draft on Thursday, Franklin has designated the day as “Luke Kennard Day.”

Vice Mayor Carl Bray made the proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting, where members unveiled a Duke University basketball jersey with Kennard’s name on it.

MORE: Thefts force Franklin to take down Luke Kennard ‘Mr. Basketball’ signs

Bray said there will be a number of watch parties to see which team will draft the local athlete.

Kennard, the Franklin High School standout, has played the past two seasons for Duke University.

MORE: 5 things to know about Franklin’s Luke Kennard

At Duke last year, Kennard averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range while rarely missing free throws and rarely turning the ball over.

MORE: Luke Kennard predicted to land in first round of NBA draft

Kennard is expected to be selected in the first round in the NBA draft.

ESPN will televise the first two rounds beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.

MORE: Franklin coach on Luke Kennard declaring for NBA Draft: ‘I’m like a proud parent’

Dayton Flyers hire new assistant coach for women’s basketball

Published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 @ 4:58 PM
By: David Jablonski

Dayton’s head coach Shauna Green waves a basketball net after defeating Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 women’s NCAA college basketball championship game in Richmond, Va., Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Daniel Sangjib Min /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Contributing Writer

Dayton Flyers women’s basketball coach Shauna Green hired a new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with a memorable name: Calamity McEntire.

"I am thrilled to announce the addition of Calamity to our staff," Green said in a press release. "She brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record as a recruiter. Her knowledge, work ethic and energy will be felt immediately. We are very excited to have Calamity join our Flyer family."

RELATED: UD women hire Ryan Gensler

McEntire spent last season at the University of Hawaii and the four seasons before that at Arizona. She previously coached at Boise State, UC Santa Barbara and Fresno State. She’s a native of Kiowa, Okla.

PFF’s AFC projection has good news, bad for Cincinnati Bengals

Published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 @ 2:05 PM
By: Marcus Hartman - Staff Writer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (70) stretch during practice Tuesday, June 6 on their practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Cincinnati Bengals fans looking for a reason to be optimistic about the 2017 season won’t find it at Pro Football Focus this week.

PFF’s projected AFC standings have coach Marvin Lewis’ team improving, but almost literally as little as possible without staying at the same level as last season.

RELATED: Takeaways from Bengals offseason workouts

In results published this week, the site sees the Bengals finishing 10th in the AFC with a 7-9 record. In 2016, Cincinnati was 12th in the conference after going 6-9-1.

PFF’s reasoning:

The Bengals had their worst season in six years in 2016. A big part of the problem was key injuries, including A.J. Green missing the last several games of the season. His 2.86 yards per route run last year was a rate bested by only Julio Jones. While his return is a reason to believe they can do better, their losses on the offensive line suggest they won’t. Andrew Whitworth had the top pass-blocking efficiency for tackles, and Kevin Zeitler was in the top five for guards, and both are in new homes. Andy Dalton’s adjusted completion percentage of 60.6 was tied for fourth-worst for quarterbacks, so Cincinnati may be seeing its second straight season without the playoffs.

This is pretty reasonable given how the offseason has played out.

The return of Green and tight end Tyler Eifert should bolster the offense, but a lot is riding on young, highly drafted offensive tackles Jake Fischer and Cedric Ogbuehi to step up and have strong seasons, not to mention free-agent signee Andre Smith at guard.

Draft picks John Ross and Joe Mixon are intriguing new toys for Dalton, but it’s hard to anticipate what any rookie will do, and he won’t be able to use them much if he spends too much time running for his life. 

Marcus Hartman DDN

Meanwhile, PFF projects the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish second in the conference after losing to New England in the AFC championship game last season.

Baltimore is seen slipping from 8-8 to 6-10 while the Cleveland Browns jump from winning one game to four and passing the New York Jets to move out of the conference basement.

WATCH: Franklin native, NBA prospect Luke Kennard sings One Direction

Published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 @ 1:06 PM
By: Marcus Hartman

Duke players including Luke Kennard (5) watch the final minutes of the second half of a second-round game against South Carolina in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 19, 2017. South Carolina upset Duke 88-81. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you are tired of watching videos of Luke Kennard play basketball, here is the Franklin High School graduate appearing in some YouTube music videos with high school teammates to a pair of One Direction songs. 

Kennard is expected to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday night after opting to leave Duke after a sophomore season in which he led the Blue Devils in scoring. 

MORE: Luke Kennard predicted to land in first round of NBA draft

He should probably hope that works out. 

In anticipation, the city of Franklin has already declared Thursday to be “Luke Kennard Day.”

MORE: 5 things to know about Franklin’s Luke Kennard

It’s official: Alter grad Malik Zaire is a Florida Gator

Published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 @ 1:22 PM
By: Marcus Hartman - Staff Writer

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Malik Zaire #8 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl at LP Field on December 30, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire’s journey is over.

The former Alter High School quarterback announced Tuesday his transfer to Florida is official. 

Official! I couldn't be happier to be a part of something special!! Time to get to work!!! #Gators 🐊🐊🐊

A post shared by Malik Zaire (@suppaleak9) on

This comes a little more than two weeks after he told multiple media outlets he had chosen the Gators over Texas, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Zaire was set to be the starter for the Fighting Irish in 2015 before suffering a broken ankle in the second game of the season. He competed with DeShone Kizer for the starting job last season, but Kizer ended up getting most of the snaps in a disastrous 4-8 campaign. 