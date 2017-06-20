Thursday is ‘Luke Kennard Day’ in Franklin

Created on: {* display_created *}
In honor of its favorite son being in the NBA draft on Thursday, Franklin has designated the day as “Luke Kennard Day.”
Vice Mayor Carl Bray made the proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting, where members unveiled a Duke University basketball jersey with Kennard’s name on it.
Bray said there will be a number of watch parties to see which team will draft the local athlete.
Kennard, the Franklin High School standout, has played the past two seasons for Duke University.
At Duke last year, Kennard averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range while rarely missing free throws and rarely turning the ball over.
Kennard is expected to be selected in the first round in the NBA draft.
ESPN will televise the first two rounds beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Dayton Flyers women’s basketball coach Shauna Green hired a new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with a memorable name: Calamity McEntire.
"I am thrilled to announce the addition of Calamity to our staff," Green said in a press release. "She brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record as a recruiter. Her knowledge, work ethic and energy will be felt immediately. We are very excited to have Calamity join our Flyer family."
McEntire spent last season at the University of Hawaii and the four seasons before that at Arizona. She previously coached at Boise State, UC Santa Barbara and Fresno State. She’s a native of Kiowa, Okla.
So excited to join the Dayton Flyer family! Honored, blessed & thankful! #LetTheJourneyBegin #OneWay #Family #Champions #LetsGetIt pic.twitter.com/A8eIqXyPXV— Calamity McEntire (@coachmcentire) June 20, 2017
Calamity McEntire added to #UDWBB Staff. Welcome to the Flyer Family! #OneWay— Dayton Women's Hoops (@DaytonWBB) June 20, 2017
https://t.co/yWUsF1DjJY pic.twitter.com/ajyNMZUXCs
Cincinnati Bengals fans looking for a reason to be optimistic about the 2017 season won’t find it at Pro Football Focus this week.
PFF’s projected AFC standings have coach Marvin Lewis’ team improving, but almost literally as little as possible without staying at the same level as last season.
In results published this week, the site sees the Bengals finishing 10th in the AFC with a 7-9 record. In 2016, Cincinnati was 12th in the conference after going 6-9-1.
The Bengals had their worst season in six years in 2016. A big part of the problem was key injuries, including A.J. Green missing the last several games of the season. His 2.86 yards per route run last year was a rate bested by only Julio Jones. While his return is a reason to believe they can do better, their losses on the offensive line suggest they won’t. Andrew Whitworth had the top pass-blocking efficiency for tackles, and Kevin Zeitler was in the top five for guards, and both are in new homes. Andy Dalton’s adjusted completion percentage of 60.6 was tied for fourth-worst for quarterbacks, so Cincinnati may be seeing its second straight season without the playoffs.
This is pretty reasonable given how the offseason has played out.
The return of Green and tight end Tyler Eifert should bolster the offense, but a lot is riding on young, highly drafted offensive tackles Jake Fischer and Cedric Ogbuehi to step up and have strong seasons, not to mention free-agent signee Andre Smith at guard.
Draft picks John Ross and Joe Mixon are intriguing new toys for Dalton, but it’s hard to anticipate what any rookie will do, and he won’t be able to use them much if he spends too much time running for his life.
Meanwhile, PFF projects the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish second in the conference after losing to New England in the AFC championship game last season.
If you are tired of watching videos of Luke Kennard play basketball, here is the Franklin High School graduate appearing in some YouTube music videos with high school teammates to a pair of One Direction songs.
Kennard is expected to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday night after opting to leave Duke after a sophomore season in which he led the Blue Devils in scoring.
He should probably hope that works out.
In anticipation, the city of Franklin has already declared Thursday to be “Luke Kennard Day.”
Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire’s journey is over.
The former Alter High School quarterback announced Tuesday his transfer to Florida is official.
This comes a little more than two weeks after he told multiple media outlets he had chosen the Gators over Texas, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
It's official..Grad-transfer @Lucky9Lefty is now apart of the @FloridaGators family! #GoGators #WeChomp #BonusSports #BSE pic.twitter.com/5Pof0TQpph— Bonus Sports (@BonusSports) June 20, 2017
