The Latest: Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

Created on: {* display_created *}
Last login: {* display_lastLogIn *}{* sitesCommaSep *}
Published: Friday, June 02, 2017 @ 1:33 PM
Updated: Friday, June 02, 2017 @ 1:31 PM
Harrisburg — The Latest on the sentencing of ex-Penn State officials in the Sandusky scandal (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Three ex-Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and former vice president Gary Schultz will have to spend two months in jail. Former athletic director Tim Curley will spend three months in jail. The rest of their sentences will be served in house arrest.
A graduate coaching assistant told administrators that he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower in 2001. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn't report him to child welfare authorities or police.
Sandusky wasn't arrested until a tip in 2011 led investigators to interview the shower witness. Sandusky is now serving a 30- to-60-year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing.
Spanier also plans to appeal.
___
12:30 p.m.
Prosecutors say former Penn State President Graham Spanier was a "failure as a leader when it matter most," when university administrators failed to act on a 2001 sex abuse allegation against ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
Laura Ditka, a prosecutor in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, says Spanier chose to "protect his reputation and the reputation of his friends and the reputation of the University above the well-being of some innocent children. She called that inexcusable.
Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz are to be sentenced later Friday for failing to alert authorities to the allegation against Sandusky. All have all been convicted of child endangerment in the case.
___
12:15 p.m.
Two ex-Penn State officials have apologized to the sex abuse victims of Jerry Sandusky while awaiting sentencing for failing to alert authorities to a 2001 allegation against the ex-assistant football coach, allowing the now-convicted serial predator to continue molesting boys for years.
Former university athletic director Tim Curley, former vice president Gary Schultz, and ex- president Graham Spanier, have all been convicted of child endangerment in the case.
The 63-year-old Curley and 67-year-old Schultz told the judge Friday they were sorry they didn't do more. The 68-year-old Spanier is to speak to the court later, before all three were to be sentenced.
Prosecutors slammed all three men, saying they cared more about themselves than about protecting children.
___
12:30 a.m.
Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) and two other former school administrators are facing sentencing for child endangerment for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.
Prosecutors are seeking jail time for Spanier at Friday's hearing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Sentencing guidelines call for up to a year in prison.
A graduate coaching assistant told administrators that he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower in 2001.
But Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz didn't report him to child welfare authorities or police.
Sandusky was not arrested until a tip in 2011 led investigators to interview the shower witness. Sandusky is now serving a 30- to-60-year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing.
Published: Friday, May 26, 2017 @ 2:09 PM
Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 @ 2:09 PM
SAN FRANCISCO – Rio Ruiz will keep playing third base this weekend against the Giants while Adonis Garcia puts in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. But Ruiz could, and I believe should, continue as the Braves’ primary third baseman even after Garcia returns from the disabled list as soon as Monday.
(Addendum: make that during Cincinnati series that starts Thursday, not Anaheim. Manager Brian Snitker announced before Friday night’s game that Garcia would be brought back at Cincinnati instead of Anaheim as they want to give him time to play 3-4 games and ease back into things and not aggravate his Achilles tendinitis.)
Garcia, who’s been out 10 days with Achilles tendinitis, will be activated next week provided there are no setbacks. But let’s be honest: There’s no reason the Braves should continue playing the 32-year-old Garcia, who is not part of the long-range plan, ahead of the 23-year-old Ruiz, who is showing glimpses that he might be part of that plan or is at least the plan for the near future.
Let Garcia start against left-handers, whom the Braves are seeing infrequently this season, and serve as a bench player and pinch-hitter. It’s time to play Ruiz, who is a better hitter and brings more energy and enthusiasm to the team. “Big River” Ruiz has more than a terrific nickname – which he got in high school, when he was a standout quarterback and baseball player in Los Angeles – he has the ability to make fans care about his at-bats. Garcia does not.
Garcia has been the starting third baseman in 33 of 45 Braves games this season and is the primary reason for the following: Braves third basemen are in the bottom half of MLB in every major offensive statistical category including tied for 25th in OPS (.634), 25th in slugging percentage (.341), tied for 18th in homers (5), tied for 19th in RBIs (21), 29th in doubles (4) and tied for 26th in walks (12).
Turn the page. The Garcia era should be over.
(So should the Bartolo Colon era. But I fully understand why it might not be, at least for right now, since the Braves are paying him $12.5 million and there’s still a chance, however faint, that the 44-year-old could get things turned around, in which case DFA’ing him now could lead to the potential nightmare scenario of the Braves paying his remaining salary this season to see him pitching well for another team, perhaps a certain NL East team from Gotham that needs a new Dark Night and might at least try to revive a portly Big Bart.)
Anyway, back to the matter of third base….
It should be noted that two of the three teams that have fewer walks than the Braves at third base, the Brewers and Royals, each have more than twice as many homers from the position as do the Braves. Garcia doesn’t draw walks and doesn’t hit for much power. At least not by third-base standards. He just doesn’t provide much, so move on and see if Ruiz can.
If nothing else, playing Ruiz on a regular basis can give the Braves a better idea if third base is among the needs that must be filled next season.
Here’s why a platoon would make sense and strengthen the Braves bench – yes, that would mean dumping Emilio Bonifacio (2-for-24 as a PH with no walks, 6 strikeouts) or Danny Santana, but that move is past due with Boni anyway. Good guy, but not one tear would be shed in Braves Country.
At Triple-A this season, the left-handed-hitting Ruiz hit .282 with an .822 OPS in 103 at-bats against righties and had a .211 average and .560 OPS in 38 at-bats against lefties. So far with Atlanta this season, Ruiz struck out in his only at-bat against a lefty and has a .333 average and .907 OPS in 27 plate appearances against righties.
He’ll have plenty of time to hit lefties later this season or in the future; every aspect of the majors doesn’t have to be learned in a cram course, and if he wasn’t thriving against lefties at Triple-A there’s not much reason to believe he’ll make in-season strides facing far superior lefties in the big leagues.
Garcia, too, could benefit from the arrangement: He’s hit .230 with a puny .586 OPS in 128 plate appearances against righties this season, but has a .308 average and .976 OPS in 16 PAs vs. lefties. In his three-year career, Garcia has hit .255 with a .680 OPS in 676 PAs vs. righties, compared to an impressive .310 average with an .839 OPS in 229 PAs vs. lefties.
Garcia is a guy whose remaining major league career would be best served in a backup or pinch-hitting role where he can face mostly lefties. Might as well give him a chance to play the final three-fourths of this season in that role and show how well he can do it.
As someone who’s been doing this a while, I am fully aware of the baseball axiom that many execs and managers like to follow: A player shouldn’t lose his spot because he got hurt. But Garcia wouldn’t be losing it because he got hurt. He’d be losing it because it was time for him to lose it anyway, before he got hurt.
Garcia’s .351 slugging percentage and .630 OPS are ranked last among 24 third basemen with enough plate appearances to qualify for rankings, and his .280 on-base percentage is next-to-last, better than only the Royals’ Mike Moustakas, who has 16 extra-base hits and 10 homers to Garcia’s seven extra-base hits including four homers.
There’s no reason to believe the 32-year-old is going to get much better than he was before going on the DL. He is what he is, a guy who came over from Cuba in his late 20s and spent three seasons in the Yankees organization without a major league call-up before the Braves got him and gave him his first big opportunity. People forget he was 30 as a rookie in 2015.
His OPS has gone from .790 in 198 plate appearances as a rookie, to .717 in 563 PAs last season, to .626 in 144 PAs this season before going on the DL. If you prefer WAR, his went from 0.6 in 58 games as a rookie, to 0.2 in 134 games last season, to minus-0.2 in 34 games this season.
It’s obviously a (very) small sample size, but Ruiz is 8-for-24 (.333) with a double, a home run, a .407 OBP and a .500 slugging percentage in seven games at third base. No, he’s not going to win a Gold Glove now or maybe ever at the position, but his defense is serviceable at the position, and Garcia’s isn’t a lot better with the exception of the plays charging in and throwing to first on the run, which Garcia does quite well.
There aren’t enough of those plays or enough difference in their defensive abilities to continue starting Garcia, who clearly isn’t part of the Braves’ long-range future, ahead of Ruiz, who could be, at least until one of the younger prospects is ready to step up at – or move over to – third base.
The Braves will play practically in Ruiz’s backyard when they face the Angels in a series starting Monday. Ruiz should continue as the primary third basemen for that series and until further notice, regardless of Garcia’s health. And not because it would give Ruiz’s family, friends and Orange County-based agent, Scott Boras, a chance to see him play.
He should be the third baseman because it gives the Braves a better chance to win.
• I’ll close with this one from the amazing Sly and The Family Stone, among the finest and most influential of the many, many great bands from San Francisco.
“FAMILY AFFAIR” by Sly and The Family Stone
Published: Friday, May 26, 2017 @ 2:49 PM
For those who like to reminisce and maybe hope for better times for the Braves, the Richmond Times-Dispatch looked back Friday on the season 30 years ago when future Hall of Famers Tom Glavine and John Smoltz both featured in the Richmond Braves starting rotation.
The prospects who would eventually become key cogs in a dynasty that won a World Series and 14 consecutive division titles weren’t putting up the kinds of numbers you’d expect to see from pitchers who would dominate at the Major League level.
Glavine had a respectable 3.35 ERA in 22 starts at Richmond, but only amassed a 6-12 record before getting called up Aug. 17. That was five days after the Braves acquired Smoltz in a trade with the Tigers for Doyle Alexander.
Smoltz finished that 1987 season with an ERA near 6.00, but he bounced back the next year at 10-5 with a 2.79 ERA before joining Glavine in Atlanta.
Thirty years ago, the Richmond Braves had a pair of Hall of Famers on the mound: Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. https://t.co/gJGgnnLGKJ pic.twitter.com/7YpzMk6IET— John O'Connor (@RTDjohnoconnor) May 26, 2017
Published: Friday, May 26, 2017 @ 10:50 PM
Braves prospect Dustin Peterson had three RBIs and Aaron Blair earned his third win as Gwinnett beat Syracuse 6-2 Friday in Triple-A play in Lawrenceville.
Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia, rehabbing an injury, went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.
Blair also had an RBI for the Braves (24-22).
Pitching on his 25th birthday, Blair (3-3) tossed six strong innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out three. Blair’s ERA stands at 5.40.
Peterson finished 1-for-4.
Mel Rojas Jr. recorded his team-leading 30th RBI of the season and second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in a run with a single.
Published: Friday, May 26, 2017 @ 10:54 PM
Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 @ 10:54 PM
SAN FRANCISCO – Adonis Garcia’s scheduled return from the disabled list has been pushed back several days, and when he’s back there will be a division of labor at third base between him and rookie Rio Ruiz, who’s earned playing time in the Braves’ view.
That was the gist of manager Brian Snitker’s comments before Friday night’s game at San Francisco, the opener of a nine-game, three-city trip that continues in Anaheim on Monday and finishes in Cincinnati June 2-4. Garcia had been scheduled to return during the Anaheim series, but Snitker said the revised rehab plan has Garcia returning during the Cincinnati series.
Ruiz is expected to be the regular third baseman until then and have at least a platoon role after Garcia returns. Snitker didn’t elaborate on how that might work out, but it’s conceivable that could get most starts against right-handers – which means most of the starts, period — as long as he continues to produce and can play good enough defense.
“That (division of duties) is still going to be up in the air,” Snitker said. “Rio’s here and he’s doing pretty good. Right now (the thinking is) probably split it up a little bit, maybe try to get a really productive position out of both of them maybe.”
After being called up during the just-completed homestand, Ruiz went 0-for-3 on May 18 against Toronto in his first game and struck out in a pinch-hit appearance May 19 against the Nationals. But after that he was 8-for-21 (.381) with four RBIs and two walks in the last six games of the homestand.
Garcia was the starting third baseman in 33 of 45 games before Friday and Braves third basemen were in the bottom half of MLB in every major offensive statistical category including tied for 25th in OPS (.634), 25th in in slugging percentage (.341), tied for 18th in homers (5), tied for 19th in RBIs (21), 29th in doubles (4) and tied for 26th in walks (12).
Garcia’s .351 slugging percentage and .630 OPS ranked last among 24 third basemen with enough plate appearances to qualify for rankings before Friday, and his .280 on-base percentage was next-to-last, better than only the Royals’ Mike Moustakas, who had 16 extra-base hits and 10 homers to Garcia’s seven extra-base hits and four homers.
In seven starts at first base before Friday, Ruiz was 8-for-24 (.333) with a .407 OBP and a .500 slugging percentage. The only blemish has been less-than-stellar defense including a costly error in Sunday’s loss to the Pirates. But it’s not as if Garcia is a threat to win a Gold Glove, either, and at 32 he doesn’t figure to be part of the Braves’ plans beyond this season.
Ruiz, at 23, could well be part of the Braves’ plans, and by watching him the rest of the season team officials can at least get a better idea of the feasibility of Ruiz being their third baseman next season.
In his first rehab game Friday at Triple-A Gwinnett, Garcia was 0-for-2 with a strikeout in five innings. The Braves planned for him to play five innings in his first game back and will ease him in with an off day or two during his stint with Gwinnett. Snitker said they wanted to make sure he doesn’t aggravate the Achilles with the sudden workload.
“He’s scheduled to come back when we open the Cincinnati series,” said Snitker, wearing a protective boot before batting practice Friday to care for the manager’s own ongoing case of Achilles tendinitis. “Because he’s going to play some games and there’s off days built in (his rehab plan). Just to make sure everything’s good.
“Rounding bases, that initial push-off, that whole – I’m going through it right now, the Achilles thing, and it’s such a fragile part, we just want to make sure he’s sound. Get him up to nine innings after time off. He was moving around good when we left, but it’ll be different when you hit a ball and come out of the box and everything, so we just want to make sure.”
A platoon makes plenty of sense, since the Braves have faced about four times as many righties as lefties this season. Ruiz, a left-handed hitter, batted .282 with an .822 OPS in 103 at-bats against righties at Triple-A this season, and had a .211 average and .560 OPS in 38 at-bats against lefties.
So far this major league season before Friday, Ruiz had struck out in his only at-bat against a lefty and had a .333 average and .907 OPS in 27 plate appearances against righties.
Garcia, too, could benefit from a platoon: He’s hit .230 with a puny .586 OPS in 128 plate appearances against righties this season, but has a .308 average and .976 OPS in 16 PAs vs. lefties. For his three-year career, Garcia has hit .255 with a .680 OPS in 676 PAs vs. righties, compared to an impressive .310 with an .839 OPS in 229 PAs vs. lefties.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.