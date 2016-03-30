Springfield North coaching legend Henderson dies at 87

Created on: {* display_created *}
Published: Monday, July 10, 2017 @ 8:47 AM
Don Henderson, one of the most successful high school basketball and baseball coaches in Springfield history, died at 87 on Saturday after a long illness.
Henderson is a member of the Wittenberg Athletics Hall of Honor, the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame, the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Henderson was one of the founders of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.
This has been a passion for us, trying to keep the history of Ohio basketball alive," said Henderson in 2010 when he was inducted.
Henderson coached boys basketball at North High School from 1960-89. In one three-year stretch, his teams were 65-5. He won 368 games. He also coached baseball at North for 22 years, winning 252 games. He was a math teacher for 36 years.
The North gymnasium, which was torn down when Springfield High School was built, was named after Henderson.
"My greatest memories were the players I had and the effort they put into being amateur athletes and playing for their school and community, and my relationships with them," Henderson said in 2009. "And also my relationships with opposing coaches — guys who were very professional in what they did, and did it for the good of the people they served."Even though you competed with them like it was the last game you'd ever play, we'd walk off the court as friends with most of them. As a coach, you'll have heartaches and times to celebrate. That's pretty much how life is."
Published: Monday, July 10, 2017 @ 10:02 AM
The Cincinnati Reds head into the All-Star break on a two-game winning streak.
They are also in last place in the National League Central.
Cincinnati is 9.5 games back in the division, which is noteworthy mostly because they were never more than seven games back until a little more than two weeks ago.
I have been highly skeptical of both the Brewers’ success and the Cubs’ struggles so far this season, but it’s starting to look like both are for real.
This casts a different light on the last 10 days in which the Reds have gotten markedly better starting pitching than they did almost all of April, May and June. Not just better than that train wreck but, like, actually good starting pitching for the most part.
They have gone 6-4 but lost two games in the standings to Milwaukee, so whatever ammunition we had for talking ourselves into the possibility they could go on an amazing run here in the second half seems to be running out fast.
I bring all this up thinking about one of the more comment-inducing stories on our Reds Facebook page over the last few days. It was in regards to a report the Washington Nationals are “interested” in Raisel Iglesias.
Note the wording of the initial report: Of course a team looking to load up for the postseason is “interested” in adding a great young player. I’m sure the Reds are interested in Bryce Harper, too.
This gives little or no indication the Reds would actually like to trade their newest Cuban super pitcher, though of course it does not rule it out, either.
As was reported last winter, they are likely willing to listen to offers for just about anyone. Anything else would be irresponsible for a team that is on the upswing but still has plenty of needs.
If they get something like the Yankees did when they traded Andrew Miller to the Indians last year (or for that matter what they got for sending Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs)? OK, now we’re talking.
Short of that, I'd keep Iglesias. He's a useful piece who isn't expensive.
Unlike a lot of the pitchers on the Reds’ 40-man roster, Iglesias actually has talent he knows how to use consistently in the big leagues.
I’d say the general reaction on our Facebook page was strongly against moving him, which is interesting because it says to me more people are worried about getting back to good as soon as possible than maximizing future rosters.
Given where the Reds are — we’ve been asking all year where they would be in the standings if they were getting even decent starting pitching, but it looks like if it is coming around, it will be too late — I would say it’s time to keep more assets than move them.
It’s also worth noting the Yankees could afford to buy back Chapman on the open market, something the Reds are much less likely to do.
I understand a general manager shouldn’t run a team like a fan would, but I have always felt there is real value in building brand loyalty. You’ve got to give people something to believe in over time.
As evidenced by the fact the Reds are still drawing more fans this season than the first-place, defending AL pennant champion Cleveland Indians, it’s fairly important to have fans ready to come back when you’re good again.
And if you move too many guys who can still be built around now for the sake of the future, you run the risk of becoming the 2000s Pirates, who seemed to frequently bring up a couple of good players only to send them out because they couldn’t put it all together at the same time.
Then it’s hard to blame fans for tuning out and finding something else to do no matter how nice your riverfront ballpark is.
At some point, you’ve got to draw a line in the sand and say you’re not rebuilding anymore, which I think the Reds have already done.
Will they keep acting like it?Follow @marcushartman
In a not-unrelated development, the Reds signed first-round pick Hunter Greene on Friday afternoon, and not a moment too soon apparently.
They had to come to a deal before 5, and social media was freaking out waiting for confirmation he would join the Cincinnati organization rather than end up at UCLA next season.
I’m sure not all the people I saw posting some version of, “If they lose him, I’m finished with the Reds!” were going to follow through, but I couldn’t blame anyone for losing hope if something hadn’t gotten done.
I guess there was some dollar amount that was too much to give Greene at this point in his life, but I’m not sure what it would have been.
In many ways, the Reds could not afford NOT to sign Greene given the potential he has and the excitement drafting him has generated already...
Meanwhile, there was good news for Ohio State basketball over the weekend.
No doubt after reading my column about potential problems with the 2018 recruiting class, new coach Chris Holtmann fooled us all by signing another four-star for 2017.
Bloomington, Ind., guard Musa Jallow picked Ohio State over Indiana and gives Holtmann a much-needed talent who could contribute early in Columbus.
The signing has the dual-effect of making the Buckeyes better immediately and lessening the pressure to hit a home run with the next class...
Yesterday, Tom Archdeacon had a fascinating look at the sports history at the Montgomery County fairgrounds.
The Dayton Flyers once called the Fairgrounds Colisseum home, and it is not hard for the mind to wander if you walk into that old building.
Got any old stories from the colosseum or the fairgrounds? Let me know at marcus.hartman@coxinc.com...
As for the current Flyers, Anthony Grant shared his thoughts on the returning players with Dave Jablonski.
It will be fascinating to see how Grant puts together the various interesting pieces he has inherited from Archie Miller, including a large junior class, five incoming freshmen and Kostas Antetokounmpo, the redshirt frosh who sat out last year but has intriguing size and talent.
Published: Sunday, July 09, 2017 @ 8:07 PM
Homer Bailey went 6 2-3 strong innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and the Cincinnati Reds beat Arizona 2-1 on Sunday, sending the Diamondbacks to their fifth loss in six games heading into the All-Star break.
Bailey (2-2) gave up a run on seven hits in his fourth start since returning from February surgery to remove small bone spurs from his elbow. He struck out five and walked four.
A.J. Pollock homered for Arizona, his first since a six-week stint on the disabled list with a groin injury. Patrick Corbin (6-9) allowed two runs in six innings but took the loss. The left-hander scattered seven hits and matched his season-high with nine strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks offense sputtered again, with a combined one run in its last 19 innings. Arizona was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and had two thrown out at the plate.
Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 17 tries.
The Reds broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth. With one out, Adam Duvall doubled down the right field line.
The next batter, Eugenio Suarez, was called out on strikes and broke his bat on the plate in disgust before being ejected by home plate umpire Brian O’Nora.
Schebler followed with a line shot to right field, where David Peralta slipped breaking for the ball. The ball got past him for an RBI double and Cincinnati led 2-1.
The Diamondbacks had runners at first and second with no outs in the sixth when Owings singled to short left field but Paul Goldschmidt, trying to score from second, was thrown out at home by Duvall. With runners at second and third, Bailey struck out Chris Iannetta and Ketel Marte to escape the threat.
Bailey led off the third with his first hit of the season and Billy Hamilton bounced into a fielder’s choice. Hamilton stole second, his 37th stolen base of the season and fourth in two games. Votto poked a soft single into center field to bring Hamilton home and make it 1-0.
With one out in Arizona’s half of the inning, Pollock hit Bailey’s 0-1 pitch into the seats just beyond the swimming pool in right field, an opposite-field shot that tied it at 1-1. It was just Pollock’s third home run of the season and first since he returned from a six-week stay on the disabled list.
The Diamondbacks threatened in the fifth when Gregor Blanco led off with a double off the glove of a diving Duvall in left. Corbin advanced the runner with a sacrifice bunt but Blanco was easily thrown out at home on Pollock’s short grounder to the shortstop Jose Peraza.
Four of Arizona’s last five losses were by one run.
UP NEXT
Published: Monday, July 10, 2017 @ 9:35 AM
On April 1 at Fifth Third Field in Dayton, two days before Opening Day, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price and General Manager Dick Williams gave their final preseason thoughts on the 2017 roster.
“This is kind of the group we’ve been talking about, in particular with the young pitching,” Price said.
“There will be growing pains,” Williams said. “We’re all going into this with eyes wide open, but we feel these players have positioned themselves well to take the next step and learn their next lessons at the big-league level. I think they’re going to surprise some people.”
TOP PICK SIGNS: Greene a Red after deadline deal
Every season brings new hope. The Reds buoyed those hopes in the first five weeks of the season and then dashed them in the next month.
At the halfway point of the season, through 82 games, the Reds were on pace for 70 wins. That would be a two-win improvement over last season and a six-win improvement over 2015. They beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Sunday to reach the All-Star break at 39-49, 11½ games back in the National League Central Division.
HAL MCCOY: Yes, Hunter Greene deserves the hype
The offense looks good enough to compete for years to come. The relief staff has made huge strides since 2016. The starting staff ranks among the worst in franchise history. In short, as usual, there are reasons to be optimistic and reason to be pessimistic. Here’s a recap of the first half:
MVP: This is an easy pick most seasons, as long as first baseman Joey Votto is on the roster — and even easier this season. Slow starts plagued Votto the last two seasons. This season, he broke out of an early slump in the third week of the season, and he has not slowed down. He ranks third in baseball with 26 home runs, second with a .631 slugging percentage and fourth with a .427 on-base percentage. He made the All-Star team for the fifth time in his career and first time since 2013.
WATCH: Ten facts about Joey Votto
Most improved player: Shortstop Zack Cozart is having a career and was rewarded with a starting spot in the All-Star Game. A career .253 hitter, he’s hitting .316.
Best subplot: Votto promised to buy Cozart a donkey if fans voted Cozart into the All-Star Game. He plans to deliver on his promise sometime after the break.
Top starting pitcher (veteran division): The Reds signed free agent Scott Feldman in January. It’s hard to imagine where they would be without him. He’s the only starter with a winning record (7-6). He’s the only starter with an ERA under 4.00 (3.76).
Top starting pitcher (rookie division): Luis Castillo has made only four starts, but it’s hard to not get excited about what he’s done. He’s 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA. He earned his first career victory Saturday by tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Rockies.
SECOND THOUGHTS: Derby steals All-Star spotlight
Best reliever: Raisel Iglesias seized the closing role and has been almost as dominant as former Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. He’s 2-2 with a 1.73 ERA and 15 saves in 16 opportunities.
Worst pitching performance (veteran division): Bronson Arroyo returned to the mound after more than two years away and could not recapture the reliability that made him a such a strong part of the rotation from 2006-13. He was 3-6 with a 7.35 ERA in 14 starts before this season was cut short by injury.
Worst pitching performance (rookie division): Amir Garrett looked like a Rookie of the Year candidate in his first three starts, allowing four earned runs in 19 innings. In mid-May, the Reds sent him to Triple-A Louisville because they were worried about his workload. He was never the same after returning to the rotation May 18. He was 3-6 with a 7.41 ERA in 12 starts. He’s now back in Triple-A.
LOOKING BACK: Ranking rookie starts by Reds in last three seasons
Most injured: Brandon Finnegan was supposed to be one of the cornerstones of the pitching staff. He was limited to three four starts because of three injuries. He suffered the most recent injury, a torn labrum in his right shoulder, away from the field. He required surgery and won’t pitch again this season.
Top newcomer: Scooter Gennett delivered the best moment of the season and one of the most memorable in Reds history, hitting four home runs on June 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 5-for-5 with 10 RBIs. He’s hitting .317 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs.
WATCH: Gennett’s makes history
High point: The Reds beat the Giants 3-2 on May 11 to improve to 19-15.
Low point: The Reds were 13 games under .500 twice, most recently on June 26 (31-44) with an 8-2 loss to the Cardinals. That was their 13th loss in 16 games.
Longest winning streak: The Reds won five games in a row from May 3-7.
Longest losing streak: The Reds lost nine games in a row from June 9-18.
Trending up: With Devin Mesoraco sidelined again, catcher Tucker Barnhart will return to an everyday role. He’s hitting .344 in his last 13 games.
ASK HAL: Firing Price would defy logic
Trending down: Starter Tim Adleman (5-6, 4.71) has not lasted more than five innings in his last four starts. His ERA has jumped almost half a point since June 16.
Outstanding stat: The Reds are tied for fourth in the National League with 125 home runs. Votto (26 home runs), Adam Duvall (22) and Scott Schebler (20) are on pace to break the franchise record for home runs by a trio. Johnny Bench, Tony Perez and Lee May hit 119 home runs in 1970.
Ugliest stat: Reds starters have an ERA of 5.91, almost a point worse than the second-worst starting rotation in the National League (Miami Marlins, 4.99).
Published: Friday, July 07, 2017 @ 5:06 PM
Updated: Friday, July 07, 2017 @ 5:09 PM
The signing of first-round pick Hunter Greene by the Cincinnati Reds on Friday just before the 5 p.m. deadline was the equivalent of a buzzer-beating shot. There's no clock in baseball. That'll have to do as the comparison.
"I was pretty stressed today," General Manager Dick Williams said. "You never know until you dot the Is and cross the Ts. I don't think it would be an exaggeration to say it came down to the final seconds instead of the final minutes."
RELATED: Reds land 3 prospects among top 100, hope for 4th
As a senior at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Greene hit .324 with six home runs. On the mound, he had a 0.75 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 28 innings. The Reds took with him the No. 2 overall pick in June.
HAL MCCOY: Yes, Hunter Greene deserves the hype
If the Reds had not signed Greene, he would not have been able to play pro baseball for another year. His options would have been to go to a junior college or an independent league team with the option of returning to the draft in 2018 or going to UCLA, his college choice, in which case he would have had to wait three years.
The #Reds officially sign No. 2 draft pick RHP/SS Hunter Greene. pic.twitter.com/DijYU75R5G— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 7, 2017
DAYTON ANGLE: When might Greene make his Dragons debut?
The Reds would have received a No. 3 compensatory pick in the draft next year had they not signed Greene. According to Jim Callis, of MLB.com, Greene received a $7.23 million signing bonus, the biggest ever paid in the bonus pool era.
"Anybody who aspires to be a GM should have shadowed me today," Williams said. "I would have disabused them of that notion. It was was tough just because there's a lot at stake. What made going through today a little easier was knowing Bob Castellini, Walt Jocketty, my staff, Chris Buckley, we were all on a united front with where we wanted to go with this negotiation. If it didn't work out, we were at peace with the consequences. That being said our strong preference was to get this young man signed because we think he is a generational talent, and we really think he's going to have a positive impact on our team."
The next step for Greene likely will be playing in the rookie league with the Billings (Mont.) Mustangs.
