Published: Monday, June 12, 2017
Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 @ 2:48 PM
Cincinnati Reds right-hander Homer Bailey will make a rehab start for the Dayton Dragons against Great Lakes on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.
Bailey, who has been on the disabled list all season after elbow surgery in February, was impressive in a rehab start last week for Pensacola, the Reds’ Double-A affiliate. He pitched five shutout innings and allowed just three hits vs. the Mississippi Braves. Bailey is expected to pitch five innings or about 80 pitches Wednesday.
Published: Monday, June 12, 2017
Former Dayton Flyers guard Charles Cooke, UD’s leading scorer the last two seasons, worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
Cooke previously worked out with the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. His next workout will be with the Sacramento Kings.
“This is the most fun I've had playing basketball in some years,” Cooke wrote June 2 on Twitter. “God is good.”
Cooke scored 957 points in two years at Dayton and graduated in May. He ranks 51st in school history. He scored 613 points in his first two seasons at James Madison. He played at the Portsmouth Invitational in April.
The NBA Draft is June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Published: Monday, June 12, 2017
Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 @ 8:47 PM
The Cincinnati Reds selected high school shortstop/pitcher Hunter Greene with the second overall pick Monday night in the MLB Draft.
“I’ve been blessed to be in a position like this and have great people around me,” Greene said. “It’s amazing to be a part of something like this, and it’s special. It’s been my dream since I was 7.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Greene hit .324 with six home runs and 28 RBIs as a senior for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. At 17, he routinely has hit triple digits on the radar gun, and posted a 0.75 ERA with 43 strikeouts and four walks in 28 innings last season.
The Reds are listing him as both a shortstop and pitcher.
“We do not see prospects like this very often,” said Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams. “The physical talent is special, but he also exhibits great intangibles. We enjoyed getting to know Hunter and his family during this process. His parents should be very proud of the job they have done. We are excited for the opportunity to bring him into our organization.”
At a time when African-American participation in baseball is dwindling, Greene, who was a part of MLB’s Urban Youth Academy in its second season of existence in 2007, said he’s eager to embrace the role of ambassador.
”It’s something that’s really important to myself and my family,” Greene said. “I was given a great opportunity at the age of 7 to be the the Urban Youth Academy that just built a great foundation and allowed me to become a major-league citizen, which is something a lot of young kids and athletes need to take advantage of have a great time doing.
“It’s something I really want to help out with anything I can do and just go to ball clubs and little leagues and just talk to them and inspire them to be the greatest they can be,” he continued. “It’s something I’d love to do.”
The Reds have selected a right-handed pitcher with their first pick five times in the last nine drafts, but Greene is the first since the team picked Nick Howard 19th overall in 2014.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience where I get to go out and start my career and have a blast with a great ballclub and a great group of guys, so I’m pumped,” Greene said. “The Reds are awesome. It’s a great ballclub and a beautiful stadium and a great fan base, so I’m excited.”
Minnesota drafted Royce Lewis, a shortstop from Jserra Catholic High School in California, with the first overall pick.
Published: Monday, June 12, 2017
Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 @ 8:34 PM
Standout senior linebacker Antwuan Johnson has transferred from Dunbar to Wayne High School.
Wayne athletic director and football coach Jay Minton confirmed on Monday that Johnson enrolled in the Huber Heights City School District last Friday and attended a Warriors’ summer workout on Monday.
Minton said the Johnson family has a Huber Heights residence. The school district does not have open enrollment, but accepts new students who pay tuition. Minton said Johnson likely will have to sit out half the regular season (first five games) in accordance to Ohio High School Athletic Association rules before he’s eligible to play football.
“If you don’t cross your T’s and dot your I’s, you’re going to be in trouble,” Minton said of transfers. “You’ve got to know the (OHSAA) rules and follow the rules. They’re very black and white. The (OHSAA) is trying to take out as much gray area as they can.”
It’ll be the third program in the last three years Johnson will have played for. He began his high school career at Springfield, where he verbally committed to the University of Michigan following his sophomore year. He transferred to Dunbar last summer for his junior year and also decommitted to Michigan after Jim Harbaugh was named the Wolverines’ head coach.
“He’s a heck of a player and the best of luck to him,” said Darran Powell, Dunbar’s coach the last four seasons. “We texted afterward. I wish him nothing but the best and hope he stays healthy.”
Dunbar was at the forefront of a tumultuous school year for Dayton Public Schools in 2016-17. The Wolverines were forced to forfeit two football games by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for playing an academically ineligible player. Not only did that prevent Dunbar from qualifying for the postseason, it also knocked three other teams out of the playoffs and adjusted first-round pairings in at least three divisions.
Dunbar coaches also insisted DPS director of athletics Mark Baker instructed Dunbar to lose to Belmont in a Week 10 game. That led to the OHSAA placing all DPS athletics programs – boys and girls - on an unprecedented three-year probation and fining them $10,000 for, among other things, a “serious lack of administrative responsibility and institutional control.”
DPS responded in part with a revised protocol for hiring coaches. As of Monday, no fall coaches for any sport had been announced by DPS and likely won’t until the next school board meeting in July.
“When all that happened, there were people saying there would be some kids flying out of there,” Minton said. “The rumor-mill is going crazy.”
Listed as 6 feet 1 and 238 pounds, Johnson has multiple offers, including Kentucky, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Purdue and West Virginia, according to 247Sports. He remains uncommitted. Minton said he hadn’t met Johnson yet.
Johnson, running back/defensive end Tavion Thomas and receiver Joseph Scates all were labeled as high-end Dunbar senior recruits. They were three main reasons why Dunbar, 9-1 on the field last season, was expected to make a deep run in the Division III playoffs this season. Thomas has offers from Ohio State and Alabama. Scates has offers from Alabama and Oklahoma. Powell, who continues to oversee the Wolverines football program, said both Thomas and Scates were at a Dunbar summer workout on Monday.
“I asked them today (if they too were transferring) and they were here (Monday),” Powell said. “I never know anything from day to day, but I figured they would be there.”
Johnson’s transfer to Wayne continues a well-established trend of high-profile area athletes becoming Warriors in football and basketball. Minton said at least three Wayne football backups from last season have since transferred to Springfield, including senior quarterback Tyler Carter.
“We don’t always get them; we lose them, too,” Minton said. “Those kids would be playing for us somewhere.”
Wayne has played in D-I state championships three times since 2010, quarterback Braxton Miller’s senior season, and four times overall with Minton as coach. Wayne, 11-1 last season, already has a high-end recruit who hasn’t committed in senior receiver L’Christian “Blue” Smith. Among his many offers is one last month from OSU.
ANTWUAN JOHNSON
Personal: 6-1, 238
Position: Linebacker
What: Transferred from Dunbar to Wayne
Published: Monday, June 12, 2017
The Dayton Dragons routed host West Michigan 8-2 on Monday to split a four-game series with the first-place Whitecaps.
The Dragons (38-25) are three games behind West Michigan with seven games to play in the first half of the season. Dayton entered play Monday tied for second with South Bend. The top two teams in the first half earn playoff berths.
Dayton was led by James Vasquez (two hits, four RBI) and starting pitcher Ty Boyles (six innings, two runs). Brantley Bell added two hits and Taylor Trammell scored a pair of runs.
The Dragons return home Tuesday to open a three-day, four-game series vs. Great Lakes. The Dragons and Loons will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 6 p.m.
