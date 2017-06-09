Created on: {* display_created *}
Published: Saturday, June 10, 2017 @ 8:00 AM
Seventy-three years ago today, a 6-foot-2 high school freshman from Hamilton rewrote Major League Baseball’s record books.
On June 10, 1944, Joe Nuxhall — the eventual Reds Hall of Fame pitcher and announcer — made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds at 15 years, 10 months and 12 days old against the St. Louis Cardinals.
He remains the youngest to play in the major leagues.
Here are 5 things to know about Nuxhall and his record-breaking appearance:
1. World War II forced Reds to look for local talent
Nuxhall was signed his contract with the Reds on Feb. 18, 1944. Reds General Manager Warren Giles hoped to wait until after Nuxhall was out of school, but too many players were inducted into the military during World War II. Nuxhall was in uniform on Opening Day in 1944.
2. Great start, rough finish
Nuxhall entered the ninth inning in the game against the Cardinals. The first batter he faced was shortstop George Fallon, whom he forced into a ground out. However, he also gave up five walks, two hits, threw one wild pitch and gave up five runs.
3. Nuxhall’s memory of that first game
During the 50th anniversary of that first outing, Nuxhall told the Associated Press in 1994, “I was pitching against seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders, kids 13 and 14 years old … All of a sudden, I look up and there’s Stan Musial and the likes. It was a very scary situation.”
4. Youngest MLB player, but not pro
Nuxhall is the youngest person to ever play in a Major League Baseball game. It was believed 14-year-old Fred Chapman pitched in a game in 1887, but in 2009 baseball researchers found his name and age were incorrect. He was actually Frank Chapman and was 25 years old. However, a 12-year-old bat boy, Joe Reliford, was put into a Class D game in 1952, which made him the youngest person to play in a professional baseball game.
5. No. 43
Nuxhall was best known for two uniform numbers — 39 and 41 — during his Reds career, but in 1944 his jersey number was 43, according to the Baseball Almanac. He wore 39 for Cincinnati from 1952 until 1960. After brief stints with the Kansas City Athletics and Los Angeles Angels, he returned to Cincinnati in 1962 where he wore 41 until the end of his playing career in 1966.
Ohio State announced Friday morning it has hired former Butler head coach Chris Holtmann for the same position with the Buckeyes.
ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and John Rothstein of CBS Sports reported late Thursday night Ohio State had targeted Holtmann and would like to have a deal completed Friday.
Although contract terms were still being finalized at the time of the announcement, Holtmann is set to make an average of $3 million annually during an eight-year deal.
“Chris is focused on academics, is a high-integrity person, a relentless recruiter with Midwestern ties and a proven winner,” Ohio State director of athletics Gene Smith said in a statement.
Holtmann is set to be introduced with a press conference Monday morning.
Since Ohio State and veteran coach Thad Matta parted ways at the beginning of the week, Smith churned through a few candidates.
Former Buckeye player and current assistant Chris Jent reportedly was interviewed, while Creighton’s Greg McDermott was touted as the front-runner for the job until he announced on Twitter on Thursday he was staying with the Bluejays.
Holtmann has strong ties to the Midwest. He was an All-American at Taylor University in Indiana. He was an assistant two years at Ohio University.
Holtmann was head coach at Gardner-Webb before joining Butler as an assistant under Brad Stevens’ replacement Brandon Miller. Miller went on medical leave during his second season as head coach and didn’t return. Holtmann was named interim head coach and led the team three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, making the Sweet 16 last season and finishing second in the Big East twice.
Holtmann was 70-31 in three seasons at Butler. This season the Bulldogs finished 25-9 and reached the Sweet 16.
Kobe Hughlett didn’t end his Xenia football career the way he wanted. Though Hughlett had 576 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns last season, the Buccaneers lost their first six games in what was a 3-7 campaign.
So when Hughlett got the chance to finish his football career as a winner in the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Friday night, he wanted to make the best of it.
Hughlett played an important role in the South’s defense and scored on a touchdown reception in the second quarter to help the team beat the North squad 23-14.
“It feels pretty great,” said Hughlett, who was named the offensive back of the game. “I low-key forgot what winning was this year, but I’m glad to do it today.”
Hughlett’s touchdown came with 7:43 left in the second quarter. Hughlett caught a pass from Preble Shawnee’s Kevin Ketring on a bubble screen and raced 12 yards against two North defenders to the corner of the end zone, where he was able to stretch out his right arm and move the ball across the goal line before being forced out of bounds.
“The safeties were playing inside, and it was two-on-three out there,” Hughlett said. “Our coaches had been telling (Ketring) to throw the bubble, and I couldn’t have done it without him and the offensive line. … In my mind, every time I touch the ball, I’m like, ‘You’ve got to score.’ So I had to.”
The South added one field goal late in the second quarter and two more in the second half to stave off the North’s comeback tires.
Sidney’s Allec Gordon scored on a 17-yard touchdown reception with 4:55 left in the third which narrowed the North’s gap to 20-14. Gordon also hauled down a 77-yard pass on a flea-flicker in the fourth quarter that was called back due to a penalty.
Gordon also scored the North’s other touchdown on a 13-yard reception from Covington’s Nathan Blei in the first quarter. Though Gordon was sad the North couldn’t complete the comeback, he was pleased with his performance, especially considering he was a late addition to the game.
“It was definitely a great time scoring again,” Gordon said. “They needed a receiver, and I came in late to help them out. I only practiced four days with them, and for me to be able to come in and score two touchdowns in awesome.”
Gordon was pleased with his career with the Yellow Jackets, which included a 6-4 record in 2015. He’s confident his younger brother Andre Gordon, a highly-sought recruit, can help take the program to the next level.
“The years before we got there, they had butt-heads that were just knocking heads with the coaches,” Gordon said. “I’m glad our program’s moving forward, and I’m glad I was a part of that.”
Reds pitcher Homer Bailey worked five shutout innings in an injury rehab start for Double-A Pensacola on Friday night. He allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one against the Mississippi Braves.
Bailey retired the side on 11 pitches in the first inning, gave up an infield single in the second and a single and walk in the third before escaping trouble with a double-play ball.
The veteran right-hander finished strong with a perfect fifth, including his final strikeout.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared to do the Cincinnati Reds a huge favor Friday nigh when he populated his dugout with a slew of regular players.
On the bench at the start of the game were Adrian Gonzalez, Chase Utley, Yasiel Puig and Yasmani Grandal.
NO DOUBT HE WAS trying to inject some offensive punch into a lineup that had scored two runs or less in six of its seven games.
It worked better than new brakes on a downtown LA freeway at rush hour.
The Dodgers piled on the Reds, 7-2, Cincinnati’s seventh straight loss in Dodger Stadium.
IT BEGAN POORLYU FOR Reds starter Amir Garrett in the first inning and quicklygot worse in the second inning. LA’s Justin Turner, fresh off the disabled list and absent since May 19, made his first at bat special — a two-run home run after Garrett walked leadoff Chris Taylor on five pitches.
Then the first batter Garrett faced in the second inning, Austin Barnes, smashed a line drive up the middle. Garrett instinctively stuck up his left pitching hand and the ball caught it flush and ricocheted away for a base hit.
Garrett went down and had to leave the game when he lost feeling in the hand. X-rays were negative, but he suffered a contusion.
JAKE BUCHANAN REPLACED Garrett and gave up four runs, five hits, three walks and hit a batter in 2 1/3 innings.
He gave up two in the third on his own throwing error. With the bases loaded, Austin Barnes chopped one that bounced high in the air toward third. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez could have fielded it, but Buchanan cut it off and made a wild off-balance throw past first base.
Buchanan loaded the bases in the fourth with one out on a double, a walk and a hit batsman. Franklin Gutierrez singled to left for two more runs and a 6-1 Dodgers lead.
The final run came in the eighth when Tony Cingrani took the mound and the first batter he faced, Kike Hernandez homered over the cener field fence.
AFTER SCORING 28 RUNS during a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Reds were silenced by Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda.
Hill gave up one run and only two hits over five innings, but walked five and his pitch count reached 98 after five innings.
He was replaced by Kenta Maeda, making his first relief appearance after 10 starts. Maeda, perhaps trying to show the Dodgers they made a mistake demoting him to the bullpen,
Jose Peraza had both Reds hits off Hill, including a run-scoring single in the third. That was the last hit of the night for the Reds.
Maeda retired the first nine batters he faced before Joey Votto led the ninth with a home run, his 17th and third in three games. Patrick Kivlehan singled and Peraza singled for the third time before Maeda retired Tucker Barnhart to end it — a four-inning, six-strikeout save for Maeda.
Zack Cozart drew a walk in the third, extending his on-base streak to 31 straight games, tying Barry Larkin’s 31 straight in 1991 for most by a Reds shortstop. On the other side of the ledger, Billy Hamilton went 0 for 4 and is on a 0 for 14 slide.
Adam Duvall was out of Friday’s lineup with an illness.
