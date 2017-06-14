Funeral for former Tecumseh coach Kent Massie to be held Monday

Created on: {* display_created *}
Published: Thursday, June 15, 2017 @ 8:14 AM
The funeral for Tecumseh High School teacher and former head football coach Kent Massie will be held Monday at Tecumseh High School, the school announced.
There will be a visitation from 2-6 p.m. and a service at 6 p.m. There will not be a graveside service.
Published: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 @ 8:57 PM
Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 @ 9:10 PM
Homer Bailey hasn’t been seen on a major-league mound much since the end of 2014, but he looked like himself Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.
Despite multiple elbow surgeries, the 31-year-old said he hasn’t changed his style of pitching, which he described bluntly after six shutout innings against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).
“Throw the hell out of it and hope they get out,” Bailey said.
But if that’s still his approach, he does feel like he has better command than he did as a fireballing prospect who was the Reds’ No. 1 pick in 2004 out of La Grange, Texas, and made a stop in Dayton a year later.
“My command’s been better,” Bailey said. “It’s just been such a long process. As long as you’re still trying to improve your craft, even at the times when you can’t throw or you don’t feel very good throwing, then you start to learn a lot just by watching a lot and you just start picking up things here and there because you’re forced to watch because you can’t play.”
Bailey pitched six strong innings against Great Lakes.
He allowed only one hit, a double to right-center field in the sixth. The only other Loon to reach base was via hit batter in the first inning.
Bailey struck out six and did not walk a batter. He threw 76 pitches, including 54 strikes.
Bailey has struggled with elbow problems the last two seasons, making just eight starts since August 2014.
He has been on the disabled list all season after elbow surgery in February but was also impressive in a rehab start last week for Pensacola, the Reds’ Double-A affiliate. He pitched five shutout innings and allowed just three hits vs. the Mississippi Braves. He threw 64 pitches.
He said he felt better in that start but was happy to check off another box on his journey back to the majors Wednesday night.
Although the Reds have lost their last six games, they are still only 4 1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central.
Bailey is anxious to be able to help them get back on track and chase a postseason berth.
“It means a lot to me,” he said of seeing how competitive the team has been despite a young lineup and major issues with the rotation.
“A lot of those are guys I’ve been playing with a long time, and just keeping up you can see the way they’re battling day in and day out. The bullpen has done an outstanding job. The hitters have done an outstanding job. You know the starters are grinding trying to figure everything out, so just to be prepared to be back up there and be around (manager Bryan Price) and (pitching coach Mack Jenkins) and everybody and start playing again.”
The next step is a return to Cincinnati, where he said he plans to throw a bullpen session this weekend when the team returns home from a winless West Coast trip.
Then if there are no setbacks, he will start a game for the Louisville Bats (Triple-A) on Monday.
Bailey is 60-54 with a 4.24 ERA in 10 seasons with the Reds, for whom he has pitched a pair of no-hitters.
As a teenager, he spent the 2005 season in Dayton, posting an 8-4 record in 21 starts for the Dragons. He had a 4.43 ERA in 103 2/3 innings, striking out 125 and walking 62 that season.
Bailey made his Reds debut in 2007, going 4-2 with a 5.76 ERA.
Published: Thursday, June 15, 2017 @ 8:51 AM
Former Dayton Flyers point guard Scoochie Smith will work out for the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
It’s the fourth workout in advance of the NBA Draft for Smith, who previously worked out for the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks.
Smith finished his Dayton career in March with 1,289 points. He played in the Portsmouth Invitational in April and graduated from UD on May 7. He’s been working on starting his own online clothing business.
Published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 @ 1:34 PM
Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
The Golden State Warriors responded to the Tuesday morning report by CNBC analyst Josh Brown that the 2017 NBA Champions unanimously declined the White House’s traditional championship celebration invitation.
“Today is all about celebrating our championship,” the Warriors said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. “We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.”
On Wednesday afternoon, coach Steve Kerr told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that the reports of the Warriors unanimously voting to skip the White House visit are false.
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night to become 2017 Champions.
Shortly before the team released the statement, Warriors owner Joe Lacob appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday morning and was asked about the report.
“I can’t believe we’re getting this question already,” Lacob said. “But honestly, that’s something we’ll worry about at the time. That’s a long time from now.”
Lacob’s comments about how the Warriors will respond to the White House’s invitation during his appearance on “First Take” can be watched below starting at 4:07 mark.
Brown’s tweet that announced the Warriors would not attend the White House ceremony on Tuesday morning has since been deleted.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has voiced criticism of President Donald Trump several times this season. In April, Kerr called the President a “blowhard” and said that Trump was “ill-suited” for the presidency when asked about what it takes to be a good coach and leader.
“Has anyone ever thought that Donald Trump was a great leader?” Kerr asked, according to USA Today.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), whose district includes the San Francisco Bay Area, sent a tweet on Tuesday afternoon that the Warriors we welcome at the White House.
The @Warriors' leadership is inspiring. I'd be honored to welcome the team to the U.S. Capitol. #DubNation— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 13, 2017
Published: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 @ 11:32 PM
Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 @ 11:32 PM
DAYTON — As club owner Bob Castellini left the clubhouse and passed a media gathering near the door, he stopped and said, “It was a great day for the Cincinnati Reds.”
He, of course, was not referring to what happened earlier in the day in San Diego, where the Reds lost to the Padres, 4-2, to complete a 0-and-6 road trip.
Castellini was wearing a green cap with a ‘D’ in a dragon’s tale on it, a Dayton Dragons cap, and he said, “It was a great day for the Cincinnati Reds and a great day for the Dayton Dragons.”
CASTELLINI AND TEAM PHYSICIAN Tim Kremchek were at Fifth Third Field Wednesday night to watch Homer Bailey perform a six-inning rehab assignment.
And, indeed, it was great for the Reds and Bailey, who pitched six shutout innings and threw 75 pitches to take another mammoth step forward on the comeback road.
And Bailey was helping the Dragons, who are sniffing a first-half playoff spot in the Class A Midwest League. Bailey did his part — no runs, one hit, one hit batsman, no walks, six strikeouts, 75 pitches, 51 strikes.
In the fourth inning he struck out the side on 10 pitches —nine strikes, one ball — as he helped the Dragons beat the Great Lakes Loons, 4-2.
MATTERS WERE NOT so upbeat in San Diego as the Reds came home with tails tucked and dobbers down.
Jose Peraza, batting leadoff in place of slum-ridden Billy Hamilton (2 for 28) opened the game with a home run off San Diego starter Jhoulys Chacin. And Joey Votto led the fourth with a home run to give Amir Garrett a 2-0 lead.
That, though, would be the last Reds run and they only added four hits to those two home runs.
GARRETT TOOK A SHUTOUT into the sixth inning before giving up a leadoff single to Yangervis Solarte and a 433-foot home run to left field by Hunter Renfroe.
It was Renfroe’s 14th home run and the 13th straight home game in which the Padres have hit at least one home run, a club record. That tied the game, 2-2.
Garrett pitched six innings and gave up two runs, seven hits, walked two and struck out eight. It wasn’t good enough.
MICHAEL LORENEN TOOK over for Garrett in the seventh and walked the first two batters — pinch-hitter Matt Szczur and Jose Pirela — on eight straight pitches.
Franchy Cordero singled home a run and Renfroe’s grounder to short scored the game’s final run.
The Reds lost three straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers and three straight to the Padres, dipping their road record to 10-21. After a 5-and-1 road record to start the season the Reds have lost 20 of their last 25 wearing their road grays.
HELP COULD BE COMING soon. Bailey will pitch Monday for Class AAA Louisville and if that goes well he could be pitching for the Reds by the end of next week.
After pitching five scoreless innings last week for Class AA Pensacola, he is on an 11-inning scoreless streak and looked to be pitching effortlessly Wednesday at Fifth Third.
Bailey, of course, was aware that The Boss was sitting behind home plate in Dayton and he smiled and said, “That’s my best friend.” Of course, he is. He signs Bailey’s $105 million worth of pay checks. “It was good to see him and good to see Doc (Kremchek) with him. And he (Castellini) is the one guy you want saying that he was pleased.”
ASKED IF HE WAS HAPPY with Wednesday’s showing, he said with emphasis, “Yes. I’m glad we’ve checked that box and can go to the next one and go from there (back into a Reds uniform).
“I felt better in my last start (at Pensacola), the ball was coming out better, but you just have some of those games,” he said. “That’s part of it. I was happy that we were able to execute a lot of pitches tonight. It showed in the results.”
Bailey is anxious to return to his struggling major league team, which has thumped to the bottom of the National League Central standings.
“It means a lot to me,” he said. “A lot of those guys I’ve been playing with for a long time. I’ve been keeping up, seeing the way they’ve been battling day-in and day-out. The hitter are doing an outstanding job and the starting pitchers are trying to grind it out, figure everything out.”
BAILEY LAUGHED WHEN he was reminded that his appearance Wednesday was not only important to his well-being, it was important to Dayton’s playoff hopes.
“It’s pressure,” Bailey said. “Double-A (Pensacola) is in a playoff fight, too. Before I pitched there they wanted me to go over hitters with them and I said, ‘Hey, they gotta hit me.’ No, I’m not playing that game. Then they told me here that they’re trying to get to the playoffs and I said, ‘Hey, I ain’t here to lose.’ I don’t want to do a rehab start and give up 10 runs. If I do that they ain’t gonna like me here very much.”
For what he did Wednesday the Dragons love him and his next step is to make the Reds love him again.
