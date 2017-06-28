Created on: {* display_created *}
Former University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Kevin Kuwik will be the next Wayne High School boys basketball coach. Wayne athletic director Jay Minton confirmed that Kuwik is expected to approved by the school board during their Wednesday night meeting.
It’ll be the first high school position for Kuwik in 18 years of coaching, all at the collegiate level. He joined Archie Miller’s staff at UD as an assistant in 2011 and quickly established himself as a top recruiter. He was a frequent visitor to Wayne games the last several seasons and was instrumental in landing former Warriors standouts and current Flyers teammates Xeyrius Williams in 2015 and Trey Landers in ’16.
Minton said Kuwik was “highly recommended” by former Dayton men’s basketball coach Archie Miller and Thad Matta, who this month resigned as Ohio State’s coach. Kuwik was an assistant at Butler when Matta was the Bulldogs’ head coach.
Kuwik will succeed Travis Trice, who surprisingly resigned as Wayne’s coach this spring to take over the Warriors girls basketball program. With Trice as coach the last 10 seasons, Wayne vaulted to the top of the area boys Division I programs and won a state championship in 2015, the program’s first. Trice coached three sons at Wayne. A daughter, junior Olivia Trice, is among several returning standouts among the Warriors girls.
The Wayne girls basketball coaching position opened when Sonya Miller resigned on March 30. In January, Miller was reprimanded by the district for allowing her husband Robert Miller to help coach the Warriors. The state board of education had permanently denied Robert Miller a required pupil activity permit in 2016.
Kuwik did not join Indiana’s new staff after Miller accepted the Hoosiers’ post on March 16 following the firing of Tom Crean after nine seasons. However, former Flyers assistant Tom Ostrom landed at Indiana as the associate head coach. Ben Sander, a graduate assistant the last two seasons at UD, also was retained on Miller’s new Hoosiers staff as the team and recruitment analyst.
Former Flyer Anthony Grant (1983-87) was named to succeed Miller as the Flyers’ head coach.
A New York native, Kuwik served 10 years in the U.S. Army as his coaching career evolved. Serving with the 113th Engineer Battalion of the Indiana National Guard while an assistant coach at Butler, he took an 18-month leave of absence in 2004-05 to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned a Bronze Star (the Army’s highest award) for service in Iraq.
Besides Butler and UD, Kuwik, 39, also was an assistant at Ohio University, Christian Brothers (Tenn.) and Saint Michael’s (Vermont) and a student assistant at Notre Dame.
Wayne was 15-9 overall last season and 7-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference National East. The season before undefeated Wayne was ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press state D-I poll but was upset in a district final, finishing 25-1.
2017 BOYS BASKETBALL COACHING CHANGES
Milton-Union:Mitch Westerheide succeeds Mike Piatt, who resigned after one season. A Fort Loramie grad and Capital University standout, Westerheide was an Edison State assistant last season
Springboro:Kyle Youker was promoted to succeed Mike Holweger, who resigned after four seasons. Has been a longtime Springboro freshman and JV coach.
Talawanda:Chris Coles, son of former Miami coach Charlie Coles, succeeds Eddie Glaser, who lasted two seasons. Coles has coached at Talawanda and Ross, and collegiately at Saginaw Valley State and Olivet (Mich.).
Wayne: Former UD men’s assistant Kevin Kuwik succeeds Travis Trice, who resigned to succeed Sonya Miller as the Warriors’ girls coach.
Anchored near the crossroads of Interstate 75 and I-70, Huber Heights is easy access. Good thing, because a long-established path for college football recruiters leads to the Warriors celebrated program. Many Wayne alums have excelled collegiately and in the NFL.
Has separated from Centerville, surging to the top of area Division I programs and establishing itself as a state power. Since coach Jay Minton arrived from Boca Raton, Florida, in 1999, the Warriors have played in four D-I state championships in 1999, 2010, ’14 and ’15.
Friday night football is a hot ticket at Heidkamp Stadium. Warning: ear plugs are recommended for the many loud canon shots after Wayne touchdowns.
Here’s who we consider the all-time seven best football players at Wayne High School. Have something to say about this alphabetical list? Email your comments to sports@coxohio.com.
Location: Huber Heights.
Affiliation: Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East Division.
Stadium: Good Samaritan Field at Heidkamp Stadium.
Division: D-I, Region 3.
1. Will Allen, DB, 2000 grad: OSU All-American; two key plays during 2002 national championship season were INT that secured 14-9 defeat of Michigan and a tackle that caused Miami RB Willis McGahee to suffer a blown left knee in Fiesta Bowl title game. Senior transfer from Trotwood-Madison, played on Wayne’s first of four D-I state title games, a loss to Cleveland St. Ignatius. Eleven-year NFL career ended in 2015.
2. Arnie Jones, FB/DT, 1971: One of five OSU captains in 1974 during the Archie Griffin era. Played for Moe Ankney with the Warriors. Ankney went on to be the head coach at BGSU.
3. Mike Mickens, DB, 2004: All-American at Cincinnati, ended Bearcats career as all-time leader in INTs (14) and INT return yards (296). D-I state 300 hurdles champ as a junior. In his third season as assistant coach at BGSU.
4. Braxton Miller, QB, 2016: Among the most celebrated QBs in OSU history, which is saying a lot. Led Warriors to a D-I state title game as a senior in 2010, a loss to Lakewood St. Edward. Switched to WR as a Buckeyes senior following a series of injuries. Entering second season with the Houston Texans.
5. Roosevelt Mukes, WR, 1985: Ranks among Cincinnati’s top 10 all-time receivers in catches and TDs. Longtime Warriors assistant coach. Huber Heights school district administrator.
6. Robert Redd, WR/CB/KR, 1998: Totaled 152 career catches for 2,007 and 27 TDs at Wayne. Among all-time career stat leaders at BGSU, where he followed his uncles Ronnie and Raymond Redd. Had long indoor arena football career.
7. Torrence Wilson, RB, 1995: The youngest and the best of the outstanding Wilson siblings, which included Terry, Tommy and Demetrius. Then-Warriors coach Mike Schneider insists Torrence is the best player he ever coached, which spans 40-plus seasons. Key member of 1995 D-I state track title team.
Honorable mention: Jermaine Daniels, DT, 1991 grad; Eric Dixon, RB, 1988; Alex Earley, QB, 2006; Marcus Freeman, FB/LB, 2004; brothers Vince, RB, 1977, and Victor, DB, 1978, Heflin; Reggie Johnson, QB, 1995; Ronnie Redd, WR/DB, 1990; Raymond Redd, WR/DB, 1990; Greg Shackelford, LB, 1985; D’Mitrik Trice, QB; Larry Turner, OL, 2000; Jerel Worthy, DT, 2009.
Joey Votto took the extra step Wednesday in his quest to get Cincinnati Reds teammate Zack Cozart into the starting lineup in the All-Star Game.
Votto dressed in a donkey costume and held up a sign that read, “Vote Cozart,” in an interview on the field at Great American Ball Park. Cozart stood next to him with a T-shirt that read, “Life is better with a donkey.”
Votto has promised to buy Cozart a donkey if gets a starting nod in the All-Star Game. As of Monday, he was leading National League with 1,915,806 votes.
“Who would have thought this donkey thing would take off like it has,” Cozart said later Wednesday in the clubhouse.
Cozart remains on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps muscle but will likely return to the lineup in the next couple days. Meanwhile, he waits to see if he will earn his first All-Star Game appearance. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The All-Star teams will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Cozart’s wife Chelsea has gotten used to the idea that they may soon own a donkey.
“I think she’s OK with it,” Cozart said. “She’s like, ‘I want you to be an all-star. We’ve got to sacrifice.’ I’ve had a lot of offers to take care of it in Cincinnati, so that’s a positive.”
Cozart doesn’t have a place at home for a donkey but may use that as an reason to move.
“That’s a great excuse to wiggle my way into getting some land,” Cozart said. “I’ve been trying to talk my wife into that for a while.”
Cozart ruled out naming the donkey Joe or Joey.
CINCINNATI — Questions of the day: (1) Why do the major leagues and the minor leagues use different baseballs? Yes, they are different. (2) Is the reason that everybody carrying a bat can hit a ball out of the park because of juiced baseballs? (3) What is Zack Cozart going to name his donkey?
The subject of baseballs came up in Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price’s office before Wednesday’s game. He mentioned that some of the problems pitchers encounter when they come from the minors to the majors is that the baseballs are different. Why? Does that make sense?
THE BASEBALLS ARE SO different that when major league pitchers go to the minors on a rehab assignment, as Homer Bailey did last week at Class A Dayton, the Reds send Major League baseballs with him to use in the game while he is pitching.
Why are they different?
“I’ve asked that question for I can’t tell you how long,” said Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price. “I can’t tell you. I think the answer is cost. It has to be the baseball in the minor leagues is less expensive, isn’t it?”
IF THAT’S THE CASE, and major league balls are more expensive, why do they throw new balls out of games if the ball hits the dirt one time and why do they permit players to throw balls into the stands at the end of innings?
“Expense has to be the answer, doesn’t it?” Price added. “Unless there is a shortage of some material they use in major league baseballs. But as many balls as we throw in the stands and hit in the stands there doesn’t seem to be any shortage.”
And what is the difference?
“It’s feel because the seams aren’t as defined on a major league ball,” said Price. “The seams are higher on the minor league ball and that makes it feel different. It feels like the ball is bigger, but you also have better leverage on the grip, making it easier to sink the ball and throw the breaking ball. You come up here and you wonder, ‘Where do I find my grip, where do I find my leverage and pressure point to make the ball spin the way I want?’
“It is so significantly different that it doesn’t make any sense unless they are saying each team is saving $10 million on the baseball budget by making minor league affiliate use cheaper balls and we know that isn’t true,” Price added.
NOW, ABOUT ALL the home runs and the possibility of juiced up balls. The majors are on pace to set an all-time record for home runs in a season, on pace for 500 more than the 2000 record of 5,693 — and we all know that was the steroids/PED era.
“I don’t know if you can notice a difference in a ball by feel,” said Price. “As far as the conspiracy theories, for me, I’ve thought about it many times — shouldn’t you be able to slice open a baseball and compare it to older baseballs and define if they are different?
“Wouldn’t that be the simplest thing? We’ll weigh it, measure it, saw it in half and define if it is wound tighter or if there is magic pill in the middle that is making it shoot 40 extra yards?” said Price. “There can’t be a secret component to the blind eye that can’t be discovered.”
PRICE, THOUGH, BELIEVES something is going on.
“Maybe I should cut one in half,” he said. “I am amazed by the amount of home runs and I don’t think we can just say it is because of the drop-off in pitching quality? I mean, we call guys up and they hit home runs, they hit 25 home runs in 60 games (LA’s Clay Bellinger). We say, ‘Oh, well, they’re just better now.’ I think there is a weirdness to this season. I am fascinated by the number of baseballs being hit out of the park.
“Guys who were one-time journeymen or bench players all of a sudden have 11 or 12 home runs in a limited role (Scooter Gennett?). Guys are totally re-creating themselves into home run hitters.
“The game is not that easy, but at the same token they go out and do it. Everybody throws 100 (miles an hour) and everybody hits 25 homers in 60 games. It is just not uncommon any more.”
NOW FOR THE JACKASS portion of this report: Joey Votto buying Zack Cozart a donkey if he makes the All-Star team, which it appears he will.
Votto and Cozart appeared on MLB network with Kevin Millar and Chris Rose Wednesday afternoon and Votto was wearing a donkey costume, complete with a donkey head.
Cozart loves donkeys and said Wednesday when asked if he should have asked Votto for a Lamborghini (which Votto drives), “I shot too low. Next time I’ll shoot higher. But maybe a donkey is my Lamborghini.”
COZART SHOOK HIS head and said, “Who would have thought this donkey thing would take off the way it has. It has gone crazy,” said Cozart, who wore a t-shirt on the TV show given to him by Votto on which was printed, “Life is Better With a Donkey.”
His wife, Chelsea, was dead set against Cozart carting home a donkey, but Zack said, “She is OK with it now because she wants me to make the All-Star team. And I’ve had a lot of offers in Cincinnati to take care of it. I don’t have a spot for it, but I just got to have if and it is an excuse to wiggle my way into having a little piece of land in Cincinnati.”
And what will the donkey be named? “I don’t know, I don’t have a name for it,” he said. “Joey said he wants the fans to name it. I like just basic human names, Tom or something. It kind of took off way more than I imagined. Any interview I have it is about how I’ve played, the injury and then on to donkeys.”
Oh, yeah, the injury. Cozart was eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday and he did all the on-field work the last two days and is pronounced ready.
But manager Bryan Price kept him out of the lineup Wednesday and said, “He’ll be ready in the next 24 t0 48 hours.”
* * * * *
While the Cincinnati Reds have endured ups and downs at the major-league level, some good things have been going on in the minors.
Here are five potentially important players who have been promoted so far this season:
T.J. Friedl
Old team: Dayton Dragons
New team: Daytona Tortugas
A second-year pro signed last year out of Nevada after going undrafted, Friedl was promoted from low Single-A to advanced Single-A on June 17 after being announced as a Midwest League all-star.
He hit .284 with five homers, six triples and 20 doubles in 66 games for the Dragons. He also stole 14 bases.
The center fielder is not off to a great start in Daytona, where he struck out 11 times in his first 10 games and is batting .263.
Nick Senzel
Old team: Daytona Tortugas
New team: Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The Reds’ No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft torched the Florida State League, hitting .305 with 26 doubles and 31 RBIs in 62 games, though he hit only four home runs. In five games at Double-A, the third baseman from Tennessee is 3-for-17 with one extra-base hit and a couple of walks.
Shed Long
Old team: Daytona Tortugas
New team: Pensacola Blue Wahoos
In his second stint in the FSL, the infielder hit .312 with 13 homers and 16 doubles in 62 games. He also struck out 63 times before being called up to Double-A, where he is 1-for-13 with two walks in four games.
Tyler Mahle
Old team: Pensacola
New team: Louisville Bats
This 2015 Dragon made headlines all over baseball early in the season when he pitched a perfect game. The right-hander was 7-3 with a 1.59 ERA at the time of his promotion earlier this month. He struck out 87 while walking 17 in 85 innings. Mahle went six innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits, in his Triple-A debut, but he was tagged with the loss. He struck out nine.
Alex Blandino
Old team: Pensacola
New team: Louisville
A first-round pick in 2014, the middle infielder from Stanford shook off a poor 2016 and a terrible start to 2017 to earn a call-up earlier this month. He was hitting .259 with six homers 31 RBis and 22 doubles in 62 games at the time of his promotion. He has a hit in six of his first 18 at-bats in Triple-A.
