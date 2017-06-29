Created on: {* display_created *}
Last login: {* display_lastLogIn *}{* sitesCommaSep *}
Published: Thursday, June 29, 2017 @ 6:48 PM
The Wright State swimming and diving teams will be back in the pool in 2017-18 thanks to fundraising efforts that have saved the program.
Scheduled to be a part of the university’s $30.8 million in budget cuts, the swimming and diving program met the June 30 deadline to raise $85,000 to keep the men’s and women’s teams afloat.
“We are happy to have the swimming and diving teams back for the 2017-18 season, and appreciate the efforts of the group and the dedicated alumni to make this happen,” WSU Director of Athletics Bob Grant said.
Published: Thursday, June 29, 2017 @ 9:53 PM
After initially indicating he would pursue the Dunbar High School head football coach position, James Lacking has decided otherwise.
According to Dayton Public Schools board member Joe Lacey on Thursday, Lacking will submit his “non-acceptance” of the position to the board. Lacey also indicated Lacking believes former coach Darran Powell deserves the position and supports his appointment.
Lacking would neither confirm nor deny his intention when asked for comment Thursday.
That was the latest in a series of events that still left Dunbar without a head football coach four weeks from preseason practice.
Here’s how events unfolded the last 10 days:
• The school board voted not to renew Powell as Dunbar’s football coach.
• Because he was the No. 2 candidate, DPS Human Resources asked Lacking the next day if he were still interested in the job, and he said yes, according to Superintendent Rhonda Corr.
• The board approved Lacking as coach during a retreat last Saturday.
• During Tuesday’s board meeting, Lacking said no one from the school district informed him he had been hired, more than 72 hours after the retreat.
• Thursday, board member Lacey indicated Lacking will not accept the position, citing a message from the school district’s attorney to all board members.
Tuesday was a bizarre school board night. Dozens of Dunbar and Powell supporters — parents, players and coaches (including Powell and Lacking) — crowded into a tiny sixth floor conference room with the school board. Many were among the 1,500-plus who signed an online petition asking for the board to re-hire Powell.
School board members thanked the group for their interest and encouraged them to get their issue added to the agenda for a July 11 school board meeting. But neither the board members nor Corr mentioned that they had already approved Lacking — a fact most in the room seemed unaware of.
The online school board agenda for last Saturday was an oddity, listing a “James Jacking” for consideration for the Dunbar post. Asked whether that name was misspelled, Lacey indicated that, yes, Lacking was the hire.
School board office manager Cherisse Kidd confirmed that all of Saturday’s personnel items had been approved. Tuesday, Lacking said he had not received notification. By Thursday, Lacey said Lacking would no longer pursue the position.
Late Tuesday night, DPS announced there will be another school board meeting at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The notice said only that the board will “vote on recommendations from the superintendent and/or treasurer.”
The only order of business for Tuesday night’s meeting was a closed executive session to discuss the employment of unnamed school personnel. The school board did not vote on any hires.
“It’s overwhelming,” Powell said of Tuesday’s turnout. “I definitely appreciate all the love and support that we’ve gotten over the past week. It just shows that we’re truly family. Dunbar is deeper than just sports. They have my back and I love them for that.”
Powell said Dunbar’s coaches from last season still have been “conducting business day to day” with the team during summer activities. Many of those coaches were there Tuesday, including Lacking, who coached Dunbar’s offensive and defensive lines since Powell has been the head coach the last four seasons.
“We’re not going to leave the kids high and dry,” Powell said. “We’re still going to continue to do it unless they bring me back or bring somebody else in.”
Dunbar forfeited the final two games last season for using an academically ineligible player. Investigations by both the school district and the Ohio High School Athletic Association revealed that coaches and athletic directors did not fully understand the eligibility system.
During the final game against Belmont, once the ineligibility issue was understood, Dunbar called time out, had an emotional sideline team discussion, then ran two questionable plays that the OHSAA charged were intent to lose the game.
Dunbar’s coaches said that directive came from districtwide athletic director Mark Baker, who has denied it multiple times, but has declined to speak to the media about that. The school board gave Baker a two-year contract extension this past spring before declining to retain Powell.
OHSAA officials placed all DPS high school athletic programs on three years of probation and fined DPS $10,000. It targeted Baker, saying the instruction to lose the game came from him.
Nicole Robinson, whose son plays for Dunbar, said parents attended Tuesday’s meeting to support coaches and players, “to move forward in a positive manner for the upcoming football season,” she said.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but in terms of making sure the students had tutors and things in place to make sure they were eligible to be on the field, we’ve always come together collectively as a group to support our players and our coaches.”
Joseph Scates, a Dunbar standout receiver who has drawn recruiting interest from some of the nation’s top programs, said summer on-field work for Dunbar football “has been going great.”
Published: Thursday, June 29, 2017 @ 5:45 PM
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Adam Duvall achieved a career first Wednesday night, and he went into Thursday night’s game a few at-bats away from establishing some more milestones.
The two runs Duvall drove in Wednesday night, one of which was the game-winner in the eighth inning against Milwaukee, marked the first time he has had multiple RBIs in three consecutive games after also driving in a pair Monday at St. Louis and Tuesday against the Brewers.
But Duvall, who also homered Tuesday and Wednesday, was swinging a hot bat well before the week began, with June likely to go down as the best month of his young career.
›› RELATED: Are balls juiced? Does it matter?
“It’s just something that’s happened where I’m getting hits,” Duvall said when asked to if he could explain his recent surge.
“I’m taking the same approach and same swing into every at-bat,” he added. “I haven’t changed much this year. Sometimes it just happens that way, balls fall in here and there so you hit better in this month than you did last month. But who knows? It’s hard to put a finger on it.”
Follow Jay Morrison on Twitter
Duvall entered Thursday with a .314 batting average, .365 on-base percentage, .593 slugging percentage and .958 OPS.
His previous best months saw him post a .289 average (May 2016), .343 on-base percentage (August 2016), .691 slugging percentage (May 2016) and 1.004 OPS (May 2016).
›› WATCH: Scott Schebler’s amazing catch in Wednesday night’s win
One reason he’s been able to put up such solid numbers is that he’s been able to avoid the little ones. Duvall hasn’t gone hitless in back-to-back games since April 19-20.
“That’s something as a baseball player that you try to do, try to stay even keel as much as you can,” he said. “I guess I’ve done a good job with that.”
Last year in his first full season in the majors, Duvall had gone hitless in back-to-back games nine times by the end of June. This year it’s happened just three times, all in the first three weeks of April.
›› MORE: Defense carries Reds to second straight win vs. Brewers
With 18 home runs and 54 RBIs, Duvall is on pace to match his impressive power numbers in 2016, when he hit 33 homers and drove in 103 runs while earning an invitation to the participate in the Home Run Derby.
This year’s field should be announced sometime next week, but Duvall said he isn’t counting on getting a chance to build on his performance last year in San Diego, when he beat Padres first baseman Wil Myers in the first round before falling to defending champion, and former teammate, Todd Frazier in the semifinals.
“I doubt they’ll ask me just because there’s a lot of guys that have got 20-plus home runs,” Duvall said. But if they ask me, yeah I would definitely entertain the idea. My forearms and hands were pretty sore for a few days after that, but I don’t think it anything that messed with my swing. I’d love to do it again.”
Published: Thursday, June 29, 2017 @ 5:26 PM
CINCINNATI — There is a cute and clever commerical on MLB Network involving Cincinnati Reds outfielders Scott Schebler, Adam Duvall and Billy Hamilton.
It begins with Schebler and Duvall sitting in the dugout eating hot dogs and somebody says, “Shouldn’t you guys be out on the field?”
Duvall says, “Oh, Billy Hamilton is out there and he can handle it all.” Schebler then leans toward Duvall and says, “Pass the mustard.”
WHILE HAMILTON DOES cover more ground than the Pacific Ocean, Schebler and Duvall aren’t cigar store Indinas standing in the outfield.
Schebler proved it Wednesday night when he climbed the right field fence, reached over it, and brought back what would have been a three-run home run hit by Milwaukee catcher Stephen Vogt.
His best catcher ever and anywhere?
“Absolutely, no doubt about it,” said Schebler. “When it left the bat I thought, ‘Home run, gone, right off the bat.’ I didn’t think I had a chance to catch it.”
BUT CATCH IT HE DID and he said, “I normally don’t watch replays on anything I do, not even home runs. But I went up after the inning and watched it on video.
“I don’t get jazzed up by much, but I was jazzed up after that one,” he said. “I even kept the ball because that was pretty cool. I get pumped up for defense because I’m doing something for the pitcher, helping him out.”
AMAZINGLY, VOGT HIT two other hard line drives to right field and Schebler tracked them both down, one after a long run.
“When I went to the plate, I told Vogt, ‘I don’t wish that on anybody. Quit hitting the ball to me. I’m feeling good and I have to do something because I’m not doing anything offensively.”
MANAGER BRYAN PRICE ranked it in his all-time Top Ten catches he has witnessed in his career.
His No. 1 happened in an Arizona Fall League game in Scottsdale and it was performed by center fielder Mark Kotsay.
“Bases loaded in the first inning and the ball was hit over Kotsay’s head,” said Price. “He ran with his back to the infield and with his back still to the infield he leaped against the wall and caught it over the wall as the ball came down over his head.”
That was Willie Mays re-visited — the 1954 World Series catch Mays made on Cleveland’s Vic Wertz.
And Price has an all-time trick catch, made by Stan Javier in Seattle’s Safeco Field. “He ran to the wall and reached over it to snag the ball and crashed into the wall. He fell to the ground and his glove went flying and the ball popped up in the air. While lying on his back he caught it barehanded. Greatest circus catch I evser saw.”
THE ELEPHANT IN THE clubhouse is what happens to Scooter Gennett when Zack Cozat returns to the lineup, probably Friday night.
During Cozart’s absence, manager Bryan Price shifted second baseman Jose Peraza to shortstop and implanted Gennett at second and he has been unstoppable and unflappable.
IN HIS LAST 19 APPEARANCES, Gennett is hitting .361 with five doubles, nine homee runs and 24 RBI.
“There is a lot of flexibility with Scooter and we’re going to have to stick with the multi-positional theme to keep him in the lineup,” said Price.
“That means moving him around — second, third, left, right. It means we’ll have to mix-and-match a little bit,” Price added. “You can’t deny his impact on our ballclub and it is my desire to have him in the lineup with regularity.
“It just can’t be at one position because it is very important to continue to develop Jose Peraza as a second baseman and middle infielder. I don’t want to deprive him of the opportunity to develop. So we’ll move Scooter around and it won’t be like before where he went three, four and five days without playing.”
SPEAKING OF PERAZA, Price was asked how he assesses Peraza’s season so far.
“A little up and down,” he said. “The league is getting to know him and he has to compete with that, what he has handled and what he hasn’t handled.”
Price, though, said that counting last season Peraza is over 500 at bats for his short career, close to a full season.
“We were talking about this earlier today and if you take to date he has up over 500 at bats, which constitutes about 152 games, close to a full season, he has a .282 average with 39 stolen bases and some runs scored and some good defense at several different positions,” said Price. “I am not at all disappointed in him and have not lost any confidence. He is going to be an impact player for us.”
THE REDS HAVE YET to announce a starting pitcher for Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
“We know who it is but we have not been given the OK to reveal it because I’m not sure that pitcher knows,” said Price. “I don’t like being coy, I know who it is, but we want to make sure he knows.”
Best guess? Either Jackson Stephens or Tyler Mahle, both at Class AAA Louisville. Whichever it is, he’ll be making his major league debut. Stephens was up briefly earlier this season but did not appear in a game.
Either Stephens or Mahle will be the 13th different pitcher to start a game for the Reds. Over the last three seasons the Reds have started rookie pitchers in 194 of the 402 games played.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
Reds managere Bryan Price said Gene Hackman is one of his all-time favorite actors, “But I didn’t go see French Connection because I don’t undertand French.”
Published: Thursday, June 29, 2017 @ 4:03 PM
Cleveland hasn’t dominated the AL Central as it was expected to in 2017, but the outlook of the division is encouraging.
The Detroit Tigers, a formidable foe for the last decade, might finally wave the white flag. Justin Verlander is becoming a more serious trade candidate, according to Jeff Passan at Yahoo.com, and the team could finally commence a rebuild.
Is now time for the Tigers to deal Justin Verlander? Column on why he may accept a trade if Detroit is so inclined: https://t.co/pWnyrx8Dkk— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2017
Verlander hasn’t asked out, per Passan, but he and other veterans could be shopped. If the Tigers enter a youth movement, it further clouds the Central’s future.
The Kansas City Royals are close to a retool, with Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and others ticketed for free agency. The White Sox just began a teardown, and still need to move ace Jose Quintana.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.