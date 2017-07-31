Published: Monday, July 31, 2017 @ 1:33 PM



We’re still nearly six weeks away from the start of the NFL season, but hype is building about the Bengals’ chances to return to the playoffs, and the folks at ESPN are optimistic about Cincinnati’s offense rolling like rarely before.

#Bengals could be "close to unstoppable on offense," according to ESPN. https://t.co/Zg6OHZ6amG — Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) July 31, 2017

After Cincy drafted speedy Washington wide receiver in the first round, multi-talented running back Joe Mixon of Oklahoma in the second round and Tennessee wideout Josh Malone in the fourth, it’s easy to see why optimism abounds.

Fans are responding favorably to such ideas.

As long as Andy has time to throw it. Ppllleease let the offensive line be decent. — Jonathan sheets (@jsheets85) July 31, 2017

That’s certainly the thing; the Bengals have to replace two starting offensive linemen lost in free agency.

It’s not limiting reaction, though, as Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis and his team build toward the Sept, 10 opener against the Ravens in Paul Brown Stadium.

So many weapons on O and our defensive prospects seem stout. Also love hearing that Ogbuehi and Fisher are coming into form #Bengals https://t.co/bhO50ZmMMa — Frank Pavan (@frank_pavan) July 31, 2017

On the plus side, in addition to the talented rookies on offense, the Bengals hope that six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green will remain healthy after last season was cut short by six games by a hamstring injury and Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert is back in the mix after back issues.

#Bengals get some love, but I'd argue some in front of them have major ifs and buts they should lower them. https://t.co/1YisrAYpG0 — Codiki (@codiki) July 31, 2017