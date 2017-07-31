Created on: {* display_created *}
Published: Monday, July 31, 2017 @ 2:04 PM
Pete Rose’s lawsuit against the man who investigated him for betting on baseball produced a potentially damaging accusation from 40 years ago.
Multiple media outlets are reporting lawyers for John Dowd obtained a sworn statement from a woman claiming she had sex with the former Cincinnati Reds star player and manager in the 1970s when she was under 16, the age of consent in Ohio.
Rose filed a defamation suit against Dowd after Dowd told a radio station in 2015 that another man told him he used to arrange relationships with underage girls for Rose during spring training.
Published: Monday, July 31, 2017 @ 2:24 PM
The Cincinnati Bengals kicking competition is down to a two-man battle.
The Bengals on Monday waived kicker Jonathan Brown, leaving rookie fifth-round pick Jake Elliott and incumbent Randy Bullock to battle for the job through training camp and the preseason.
The team filled Brown’s spot on the roster by signing free agent safety Cedric Thompson, a fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins who also spent time with New England.
The Bengals are thin at safety after starter George Iloka and backup Derron Smith left practice early Sunday, although neither injury is believed to be serious.
Published: Monday, July 31, 2017 @ 1:33 PM
We’re still nearly six weeks away from the start of the NFL season, but hype is building about the Bengals’ chances to return to the playoffs, and the folks at ESPN are optimistic about Cincinnati’s offense rolling like rarely before.
#Bengals could be "close to unstoppable on offense," according to ESPN. https://t.co/Zg6OHZ6amG— Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) July 31, 2017
After Cincy drafted speedy Washington wide receiver in the first round, multi-talented running back Joe Mixon of Oklahoma in the second round and Tennessee wideout Josh Malone in the fourth, it’s easy to see why optimism abounds.
Fans are responding favorably to such ideas.
As long as Andy has time to throw it. Ppllleease let the offensive line be decent.— Jonathan sheets (@jsheets85) July 31, 2017
That’s certainly the thing; the Bengals have to replace two starting offensive linemen lost in free agency.
It’s not limiting reaction, though, as Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis and his team build toward the Sept, 10 opener against the Ravens in Paul Brown Stadium.
So many weapons on O and our defensive prospects seem stout. Also love hearing that Ogbuehi and Fisher are coming into form #Bengals https://t.co/bhO50ZmMMa— Frank Pavan (@frank_pavan) July 31, 2017
On the plus side, in addition to the talented rookies on offense, the Bengals hope that six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green will remain healthy after last season was cut short by six games by a hamstring injury and Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert is back in the mix after back issues.
#Bengals get some love, but I'd argue some in front of them have major ifs and buts they should lower them. https://t.co/1YisrAYpG0— Codiki (@codiki) July 31, 2017
Last year In his rookie season #Bengals WR Tyler Boyd had 54 catches for 604 yards → only 4 games with 60+ receiving yards #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/HjBsTVZRkd— StatRoute (@Stat_Route) July 31, 2017
Published: Monday, July 31, 2017 @ 11:52 AM
Charles Cooke, the leading scorer for the Dayton Flyers the past two seasons, has agreed to a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.
A two-way contract allows players to play up to 45 days in the NBA. They will spend most of the season in the NBA G League (formerly the D League). NBA expanded rosters from 15 to 17 for the 2017-18 season. Each team can have two two-way players.
According to the G-League, “Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.”
Cooke played two seasons at James Madison, sat out the 2014-15 season after transferring to Dayton and played two seasons with Dayton. He finished his college career in March with 1,570 points (957 with the Flyers).
Cooke was not drafted in June but worked out for a number teams and played with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 10 points in five games.
Charles Cooke beats the buzzer to send the game to overtime! #WolvesInVegas pic.twitter.com/ZJqPS7u77E— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) July 12, 2017
Published: Monday, July 31, 2017 @ 12:01 PM
The Major League Baseball trading deadline is just hours away, and sure as July is coming to an end there are some crazy ideas out there.
Teams can make trades up to 4 p.m. this afternoon without being required to pass through waivers, where other teams can lay claim to said players, as will become the process after the deadline.
So how about this idea, Reds fans?
The #Reds should trade for Darvish, Gray, and Verlander just to see if they can make an amazing comeback.— Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) July 31, 2017
Love the Gandalf The White look, but, uh, no.
Might have to package Hunter Greene, but the future is now, right?— Jeff Wallner (@JeffWallner) July 31, 2017
Geez, it’s been a tough season, especially the past couple weeks, but it’s nice to know that Reds fans -- at least some of them -- still have a sense of humor.
Seriously, though, the Yankees seem to think they’re going to work pitcher Sonny Gray away from the A’s today, and the Dodgers are believed to be looking for a starting pitcher what with Clayton Kershaw currently down for the count.
The Reds? Who knows?
All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart’s name has been popping up in trade talks for a while, but with him being on the disabled list with a bum quad and few if any contending teams needing a shortstop, that could be a longshot as his contract will expire after the season.
There are plenty of rumors out there, especially around the Red Sox.
.@MLB trade deadline 2017 tracker: We've got live updates of all @RedSox rumors and trades. https://t.co/zeLkmX0M22 pic.twitter.com/qWWoPT4Nbd— masslivenews (@masslivenews) July 31, 2017
