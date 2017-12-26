Pastor: Waffle House employees’ reaction ‘amazing’ after surprise big tip

Published: Monday, December 25, 2017 @ 10:46 PM
Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
By: Breaking News Staff

Wapakoneta Waffle House Employees Get a Christmas Surprise

CELINA UPDATE @ 5:30 p.m.

Five workers at the Wapakoneta Waffle House got a big surprise from a Celina church on Christmas Eve.

The Grand Lake United Methodist Church’s lead pastor, the Rev. Mick Whistler, had each family save $1 a week during advent. During the 11 p.m. service Sunday for Christmas Eve, he surprised the congregation by telling them they’d be taking the money collected — $3,577, almost all in $1 bills — to the nearest restaurant open for Christmas. That was the Waffle House in Wapakoneta.

>> Beavercreek student leads project to rebuild Sun Watch stockade

“At that point, the whole congregation started clapping and everyone was excited. We were live streaming that as well, so we had folks who were home in their pajamas watching that. They got up, got dressed and got to Waffle House before we did,” he said.

The reaction of the five women workers at Waffle House “was amazing,” he said.

Church members give big 'tip' to Waffle House servers

“One lady was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ A couple folks just broke down in tears. One girl just kind of walked away crying,” he said.

>> January will be a beautiful month to look up at the sky. Find out why

Whistler said the point was to show how saving $1 for five weeks had hardly any affect on individual families, but together as a church they were able to make a huge difference.

FIRST REPORT

Five women who work at an area Waffle House received a touching Christmas surprise from Grand Lake United Methodist Church.

Lead pastor of the church in Celina, the Rev. Mick Whistler, challenged church members to set aside $1 each week of advent, with each family bringing five $1 bills to the Christmas Eve service.

At the end of the service, Whistler took off his minister’s robes and revealed he was wearing a red server’s apron. He announced the church raised more than $3,500 and that they were going to take it to the Waffle House in Wapakoneta, where servers were unable to be home with their families.

Despite the snow and poor road conditions, church member Barb Vorhees said between 60 and 70 church members joined the caravan to the restaurant.

The five workers were amazed by the large envelope stuffed with $1 bills. “They were all very touched by it,” she said.

“The cool thing about it was none of us knew about it. It was a surprise to us, too.”

Got a tip? Call our monitored 24-hour line, 937-259-2237, or send it to newsdesk@cmgohio.com.

Wind chill advisory in effect until morning, drivers should caution slick roads

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 3:49 AM
By: Breaking News Staff

RELATED: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Wednesday morning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST

  • Wind Chill Advisory until 11 a.m. (-5 to -15 wind chill)
  • Quiet mid-week
  • Cold with some snow showers Friday and Saturday

RELATED: Pets need protection from dangerously low temperatures, too 

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Temperatures will be in the low single digits this morning with wind chill values ranging from -15 to -15. Some isolated slick spots are possible early on from any flurries remaining from yesterday, or melting. It’ll be dry today with more sunshine, but it will not be much warmer. The afternoon temperatures only reach the middle teens. 

THURSDAY: Another bitter cold morning in the low single digits with wind chills still below zero. A mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs around 20, which is still below normal. We could see a few passing light snow showers or flurries north of I-70 in the morning. 

RELATED: WHIO Doppler 7 HD Interactive Radar

FRIDAY: Friday is still cold, but not as cold as earlier in the week. We’re starting off in the low teens with highs peaking in the mid-20s. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers arriving at night.

SATURDAY: Areas of light snow will move through Saturday morning. This snow may drop a light accumulation since temperatures will be cold. Drivers should be cautious of the slick roads due to these conditions. We’ll wake up with temperatures around 7 degrees, with the highs reaching only 16 degrees. 

RELATED: 5-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Another cold morning, waking up with temperatures at zero degrees and wind chills below zero. Highs will only peak in the middle teens as clouds decrease for sunshine. Overall, it’s looking cold, but dry for New Year’s Eve.

WHIO Weather App

Pursuit leads to felony OVI arrest in Preble County

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 3:10 AM
By: Breaking News Staff

PREBLE COUNTY A pursuit in Preble County has led to a felony OVI arrest of an Eaton man in Preble County, according to officials. 

RELATED: Deputies seize meth, pot and loaded gun in Preble Co. traffic stop 

Darrell T. Lamb, 43, was arrested on December 16 by Eaton police officers following a pursuit.

According to a release, officers responded to a reckless driver complaint at an area Walmart, where they encountered a vehicle driven by Lamb that fled when they attempted to stop it.

Further investigation revealed that Lamb had taken the vehicle from the Walmart parking lot without permission of the owner, who is known to Lamb.

RELATED: OSP searches for suspect who flees traffic stop in Clayton, Union area 

A deputy encountered the vehicle southbound on North Maple Street, traveling at approximately 80 mph, failing to stop at stop signs, which prompted the pursuit to begin. The pursuit would eventually end when Lamb pulled over on East Main Street at Wynonna Drive where he was taken into custody without incident, per the release. 

Lamb was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest and has been charged with the following crimes in Eaton Municipal Court: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, Unauthorized use of a vehicle, and Unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Lamb has five prior convictions for OVI since 2007 and remains in the Preble County Jail. 

Dayton traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center

Published: Friday, December 15, 2017 @ 12:52 AM
Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 1:56 AM
By: Breaking News Staff

I-75 crash near Franklin
I-75 crash near Franklin

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic .

Traffic conditions are updated every six minutes on AM 1290 and News 95.7 FM.

Major Highway Incidents

  • No incidents have been reported. 

﻿Surface Street Incidents

  • No incidents have been reported. 

>> RELATED: WHIO App-Winter

>> RELATED: Check for delays or cancellations before heading to the airport

>> RELATED: Track the latest conditions in your neighborhood on our live WHIO Doppler 7 Interactive Radar

Ongoing Construction & Other Closures 

Live look at highways on our traffic cameras here.

Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Stewart Street Ramp to US 35 East, RAMP CLOSURE March 28 - Sept 30, 2018. The official detour is: Stewart Street to Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to I-75 north to US 35 west to James H. McGee Blvd. to US 35 east.
  • I-75 north Ramp to US 35 west and east, Lane width restriction Nov. 29 - Apr. 1, 2018. One lane will remain open on the ramp with a width of 11 feet.

MIAMI COUNTY

  • SR 571 between Fourth Street and Fifth Street in Tipp City, ROAD CLOSURE Jan. 2 - 9. The official detour is I-75 to US 40 to SR 202

SHELBY COUNTY  

  • SR 29 between Cisco Road and West Russell Road, Signal Testing Dec. 27 - Jan. 3. Signal will be flashing for 3-5 days prior to going live. All lanes will remain open. 
  • SR 29 between Cisco Road and West Russell Road, Daily lane closures Nov. 27 - Jan. 1 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. One lane will be open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers. 
RELATED: Find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood with our Pump Patrol

Police respond to a reported accidental shooting in Dayton 

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 1:47 AM
By: Breaking News Staff

DAYTON Dayton police are responding to a reported accidental shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, per initial reports.

RELATED: Deputies seize meth, pot and loaded gun in Preble Co. traffic stop 

The incident allegedly occurred in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

According to officials, an individual inside the home said they were cleaning a gun when it went off, striking a woman who was also inside the residence.

The woman was driven to Good Samaritan Hospital on unknown conditions, but according to officials, she was conscious.

RELATED: Male shot in Xenia last week no longer in ICU

No word on where the woman was shot exactly. 

Police continue to investigate the incident. 

We’ll update this story with additional details as they become available. 