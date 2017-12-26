Created on: {* display_created *}
Published: Monday, December 25, 2017 @ 10:46 PM
Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
CELINA — UPDATE @ 5:30 p.m.
Five workers at the Wapakoneta Waffle House got a big surprise from a Celina church on Christmas Eve.
The Grand Lake United Methodist Church’s lead pastor, the Rev. Mick Whistler, had each family save $1 a week during advent. During the 11 p.m. service Sunday for Christmas Eve, he surprised the congregation by telling them they’d be taking the money collected — $3,577, almost all in $1 bills — to the nearest restaurant open for Christmas. That was the Waffle House in Wapakoneta.
“At that point, the whole congregation started clapping and everyone was excited. We were live streaming that as well, so we had folks who were home in their pajamas watching that. They got up, got dressed and got to Waffle House before we did,” he said.
The reaction of the five women workers at Waffle House “was amazing,” he said.
“One lady was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ A couple folks just broke down in tears. One girl just kind of walked away crying,” he said.
Whistler said the point was to show how saving $1 for five weeks had hardly any affect on individual families, but together as a church they were able to make a huge difference.
FIRST REPORT
Five women who work at an area Waffle House received a touching Christmas surprise from Grand Lake United Methodist Church.
Lead pastor of the church in Celina, the Rev. Mick Whistler, challenged church members to set aside $1 each week of advent, with each family bringing five $1 bills to the Christmas Eve service.
At the end of the service, Whistler took off his minister’s robes and revealed he was wearing a red server’s apron. He announced the church raised more than $3,500 and that they were going to take it to the Waffle House in Wapakoneta, where servers were unable to be home with their families.
Despite the snow and poor road conditions, church member Barb Vorhees said between 60 and 70 church members joined the caravan to the restaurant.
The five workers were amazed by the large envelope stuffed with $1 bills. “They were all very touched by it,” she said.
“The cool thing about it was none of us knew about it. It was a surprise to us, too.”
Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 3:49 AM
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY: Temperatures will be in the low single digits this morning with wind chill values ranging from -15 to -15. Some isolated slick spots are possible early on from any flurries remaining from yesterday, or melting. It’ll be dry today with more sunshine, but it will not be much warmer. The afternoon temperatures only reach the middle teens.
THURSDAY: Another bitter cold morning in the low single digits with wind chills still below zero. A mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs around 20, which is still below normal. We could see a few passing light snow showers or flurries north of I-70 in the morning.
FRIDAY: Friday is still cold, but not as cold as earlier in the week. We’re starting off in the low teens with highs peaking in the mid-20s. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers arriving at night.
SATURDAY: Areas of light snow will move through Saturday morning. This snow may drop a light accumulation since temperatures will be cold. Drivers should be cautious of the slick roads due to these conditions. We’ll wake up with temperatures around 7 degrees, with the highs reaching only 16 degrees.
SUNDAY: Another cold morning, waking up with temperatures at zero degrees and wind chills below zero. Highs will only peak in the middle teens as clouds decrease for sunshine. Overall, it’s looking cold, but dry for New Year’s Eve.
Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 3:10 AM
PREBLE COUNTY — A pursuit in Preble County has led to a felony OVI arrest of an Eaton man in Preble County, according to officials.
Darrell T. Lamb, 43, was arrested on December 16 by Eaton police officers following a pursuit.
According to a release, officers responded to a reckless driver complaint at an area Walmart, where they encountered a vehicle driven by Lamb that fled when they attempted to stop it.
Further investigation revealed that Lamb had taken the vehicle from the Walmart parking lot without permission of the owner, who is known to Lamb.
A deputy encountered the vehicle southbound on North Maple Street, traveling at approximately 80 mph, failing to stop at stop signs, which prompted the pursuit to begin. The pursuit would eventually end when Lamb pulled over on East Main Street at Wynonna Drive where he was taken into custody without incident, per the release.
Lamb was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest and has been charged with the following crimes in Eaton Municipal Court: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, Unauthorized use of a vehicle, and Unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Lamb has five prior convictions for OVI since 2007 and remains in the Preble County Jail.
Published: Friday, December 15, 2017 @ 12:52 AM
Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 1:56 AM
Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 @ 1:47 AM
DAYTON — Dayton police are responding to a reported accidental shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, per initial reports.
The incident allegedly occurred in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
According to officials, an individual inside the home said they were cleaning a gun when it went off, striking a woman who was also inside the residence.
The woman was driven to Good Samaritan Hospital on unknown conditions, but according to officials, she was conscious.
No word on where the woman was shot exactly.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
