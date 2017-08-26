Teen male found shot to death in Ohio police cruiser

Created on: {* display_created *}
Published: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 5:12 PM
Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 5:11 PM
Akron — Authorities say a 17-year-old male has been found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in the northeast Ohio city of Akron.
Akron police said in a statement a gun was found Friday night next to the teen, whose name hasn't been made public. Police haven't said whether the teen shot himself or how the gun ended up inside the cruiser.
The shooting occurred after the teen and two 18-year-old men were arrested as suspects in an earlier armed robbery and were placed in separate cruisers around 11 p.m.
Police Capt. Daniel Zampelli said a gunshot was heard while officers were investigating and the teen was found dead.
Published: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 5:42 PM
Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 7:00 PM
UPDATE @ 7 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, issued a statement tonight following reports the U.S. Navy recovered the body of Petty Officer Jacob Drake.
“Petty Officer Drake’s passing is heartbreaking news for Ohio and for our nation. Connie and I join the Champaign County community in prayers of peace and comfort for Jacob’s friends and family, as we commit to honor his memory and the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country.”
FIRST REPORT
The family and fiancee of a Champaign County sailor missing since the USS John. S. McCain collided with an oil tanker said his remains have been found.
Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Drake, 21, is a 2013 Triad High School graduate who was aboard the U.S. Navy vessel during the Aug. 21 collision in the South China Sea.
Megan Partlow, Drake’s fiancee, said she was notified early today that Drake’s body was recovered, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
He was one of 10 sailors listed as missing.
In a Facebook post, Partlow, 20, wrote: “My heart has just shattered in a million pieces. I don’t want this to be real but I am glad we at least have an answer now. ...
“You are loved by so many and will be missed just as much.”
The Navy has not issued a formal release.
Published: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 6:16 PM
An 18-year-old wanted in connection to an assault during a Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist event earlier this month is now behind bars in Cincinnati.
Daniel Patrick Borden was arrested Friday and was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he is being held for the Charlottesville Police Department.
He is charged in Virginia with malicious wounding, Charlottesville police announced in a news release. The charges are connected to an Aug. 12 aggravated assault in the 500 block of East Market Street in Charlottesville, police said.
Detectives are continuing the investigation into the vehicle attack that led to one death and injuries, some severe, to 35 people, police said.
Attack suspect James Alex Fields Jr., whose most recent address was in northwestern Ohio, is charged with second-degree murder, five counts of malicious wounding, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of felony hit and run.
Published: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 9:22 AM
Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 6:20 PM
UPDATE @ 6:20 p.m.
Ohio Task Force 1 has been deployed and is headed to Robstown, Texas, not far from Corpus Christi.
Teams there requested support in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall and subsequent torrential rains as it stalls in the region as a tropical storm, News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright said. She and videographer Chuck Hamlin are traveling with the task force.
Ohio Task Force 1 and Missouri Task Force 1 are leaving from San Antonio, and will meet up with Texas Task Force 1 in Robstown.
Support efforts are expected to begin and first light.
EARLIER
Ohio Task Force 1 learned during a conference call today that they will remain on standby to assist with any search and rescue missions, however at this point they have not received any missions from FEMA.
News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright and videographer Chuck Hamlin are traveling with the group as they prepare for possible search and rescue missions related to Hurricane Harvey.
DAY 1: Ohio Task Force 1 leaves Dayton for Texas
So far, the task force is being held primarily for flooding concerns. While there are a lot of damage reports coming in, Texas resources have been able to handle them.
The task force arrived in San Antonio early Saturday morning and many of the crew were finally able to get some rest around 4:45 a.m. when they slept on cots at the AT&T Center.
The team is continuing to have regular meetings and are creating tactical plan should they be called for a mission.
Good morning from #Arkansas. #OHTF1 is in #SanAntonio . They have a conference call at 9:30. @whiotv #HurricaneHarvey— Gabrielle Enright (@GEnrightWHIO) August 26, 2017
The drive from Dayton to San Antonio is approximately 18 hours.
Forty-nine members are part of the activation group, which learned of their mission in a conference call Thursday night. The crew worked to load the task force vehicles before they left their Kettering base Friday morning.
Our News Center 7 teams have traveled with the Task Force for several other missions they’ve been assigned to, including missions with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Published: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 3:11 PM
The fourth annual Sweet Corn Festival at Fulton Farms will continue through this weekend.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and wraps up by 6 p.m. Saturday.
Fulton Farms is located on Ohio 202 southeast of Troy and grows about 125 acres of sweet corn throughout the season.
