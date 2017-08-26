Teen male found shot to death in Ohio police cruiser

Published: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 5:42 PM

Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 7:00 PM



UPDATE @ 7 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, issued a statement tonight following reports the U.S. Navy recovered the body of Petty Officer Jacob Drake.

“Petty Officer Drake’s passing is heartbreaking news for Ohio and for our nation. Connie and I join the Champaign County community in prayers of peace and comfort for Jacob’s friends and family, as we commit to honor his memory and the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country.”



FIRST REPORT

The family and fiancee of a Champaign County sailor missing since the USS John. S. McCain collided with an oil tanker said his remains have been found.

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Drake, 21, is a 2013 Triad High School graduate who was aboard the U.S. Navy vessel during the Aug. 21 collision in the South China Sea.

Megan Partlow, Drake’s fiancee, said she was notified early today that Drake’s body was recovered, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

He was one of 10 sailors listed as missing.

In a Facebook post, Partlow, 20, wrote: “My heart has just shattered in a million pieces. I don’t want this to be real but I am glad we at least have an answer now. ...

“You are loved by so many and will be missed just as much.”



The Navy has not issued a formal release.